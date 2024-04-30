On 18th April, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mohammed Waqar Choudhary released a video statement on Instagram saying that AAP’s Lok Sabha Elections 2024 candidate and sitting MLA Kuldeep Kumar offered him pork. He said that Kumar’s actions hurt him deeply and demanded party leaders to remove Kumar as cadidate from East Delhi. “Otherwise, I will do everything in my power to oppose his candidature,” Choudhary said.

In his video statement, Waqar Choudhary said, “I am feeling very hurt since Kuldeep Kumar offered me ‘Jangli’ meat. I am unable to sleep. I am unable to find peace. This is why I made this video so that you all know the reality. A day before yesterday, Nitin and me went back to Kuldeep’s office after completing the work at Okhla at around 12:30 AM. I was starving. I asked him if there was something to eat. He said there was non-veg and offered me to eat. I asked what was there in non-veg. He said it does not matter as all non-veg are same. I got suspicious.”

“Earlier, Kuldeep Kumar had asked me if I eat ‘Jangli’ meat. I told him such humour is not in good taste. At that time, he straightforward offered me and said what difference it would make if I eat ‘Jangli’ meat. I want to tell him with heavy heart that Kuldeep Kumar, you have narrow mind. You are offering a Muslim ‘Jangli’ meat. If we take its name, our prayers are not accepted for 40 days. You want to feed me, a Haji, such meat? You should be ashamed. I want to ask the top leadership to replace Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi. Bring some other candidate. We will win,” he said.

In the extended version of the video that is going viral on X, Waqar adds that if party did not remove Kuldeep’s cadidature from East Delhi, he would revolt against him and do whatever he could to oppose him.

The next day, he came live on Facebook and Instagram. He alleged that AAP workers threatened him and sent him abusive messages for coming out against Kuldeep Kumar. He further added that he was asked how much money he took from the Bharatiya Janata Party to speak against Kumar. He said, “I am not someone who takes money, but I am someone who spends money on party work.”

He further added that he has a recording of the incident when he asked him if he eats pork at his house and if he would share it with relevant people. Speaking about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal being in jail, he said, “Because of the top leadership in jail, these people are abusing and threatening me. If Kejriwal had not been in jail he would have understood my pain, a party worker’s pain.”

On the same day, Waqar Choudhary released another video outside DCP Office, East District, Delhi, and said, “I am getting threat calls and messages continously. I fear my life. I have filed a complaint at DCP Office and the DCP assured me that they will take care of the security of me and my family.”

On 25th April, Waqar led a march comprising of AAP workers and supporters against Kuldeep Kumar in the East Delhi constituency.

On 29th April, Waqar held a press conference with AIMIM Delhi State President Shoaib Jamai and accused AAP and BJP of using Muslims for their own benefits. He said, “Both the parties are same. They insult Muslims to get votes.”

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Two phases of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have completed so far. Next phase of polling will take place in 6th phase on 25th May. The last phase of voting will take place on 1st June and the results will be announced on 4th June 2024.