Tuesday, April 30, 2024
HomeNews Reports'I will do everything in my power to oppose his candidature': AAP leader Waqar...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘I will do everything in my power to oppose his candidature’: AAP leader Waqar Choudhary accuses party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar of serving him pork

Waqar said that Kumar's actions hurt him deeply and demanded party leaders to remove Kumar as cadidate from East Delhi. "Otherwise, I will do everything in my power to oppose his candidature," Choudhary said.

OpIndia Staff
Waqar Choudhary accused AAP's Kuldeep Kumar of offering him pork
Kuldeep Kumar is sitting MLA and AAP's Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi (Image: Waqar/Instagram/Yes Punjab)
10

On 18th April, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mohammed Waqar Choudhary released a video statement on Instagram saying that AAP’s Lok Sabha Elections 2024 candidate and sitting MLA Kuldeep Kumar offered him pork. He said that Kumar’s actions hurt him deeply and demanded party leaders to remove Kumar as cadidate from East Delhi. “Otherwise, I will do everything in my power to oppose his candidature,” Choudhary said.

In his video statement, Waqar Choudhary said, “I am feeling very hurt since Kuldeep Kumar offered me ‘Jangli’ meat. I am unable to sleep. I am unable to find peace. This is why I made this video so that you all know the reality. A day before yesterday, Nitin and me went back to Kuldeep’s office after completing the work at Okhla at around 12:30 AM. I was starving. I asked him if there was something to eat. He said there was non-veg and offered me to eat. I asked what was there in non-veg. He said it does not matter as all non-veg are same. I got suspicious.”

“Earlier, Kuldeep Kumar had asked me if I eat ‘Jangli’ meat. I told him such humour is not in good taste. At that time, he straightforward offered me and said what difference it would make if I eat ‘Jangli’ meat. I want to tell him with heavy heart that Kuldeep Kumar, you have narrow mind. You are offering a Muslim ‘Jangli’ meat. If we take its name, our prayers are not accepted for 40 days. You want to feed me, a Haji, such meat? You should be ashamed. I want to ask the top leadership to replace Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi. Bring some other candidate. We will win,” he said.

In the extended version of the video that is going viral on X, Waqar adds that if party did not remove Kuldeep’s cadidature from East Delhi, he would revolt against him and do whatever he could to oppose him.

The next day, he came live on Facebook and Instagram. He alleged that AAP workers threatened him and sent him abusive messages for coming out against Kuldeep Kumar. He further added that he was asked how much money he took from the Bharatiya Janata Party to speak against Kumar. He said, “I am not someone who takes money, but I am someone who spends money on party work.”

He further added that he has a recording of the incident when he asked him if he eats pork at his house and if he would share it with relevant people. Speaking about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal being in jail, he said, “Because of the top leadership in jail, these people are abusing and threatening me. If Kejriwal had not been in jail he would have understood my pain, a party worker’s pain.”

On the same day, Waqar Choudhary released another video outside DCP Office, East District, Delhi, and said, “I am getting threat calls and messages continously. I fear my life. I have filed a complaint at DCP Office and the DCP assured me that they will take care of the security of me and my family.”

On 25th April, Waqar led a march comprising of AAP workers and supporters against Kuldeep Kumar in the East Delhi constituency.

On 29th April, Waqar held a press conference with AIMIM Delhi State President Shoaib Jamai and accused AAP and BJP of using Muslims for their own benefits. He said, “Both the parties are same. They insult Muslims to get votes.”

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Two phases of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have completed so far. Next phase of polling will take place in 6th phase on 25th May. The last phase of voting will take place on 1st June and the results will be announced on 4th June 2024.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Amit Shah doctored video row: Jignesh Mevani’s PA and AAP worker arrested; complaint filed against 16 including INC, NCP (Sharad Pawar) workers

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Rules flouted, terrorists, murderers, and religious extremists kept together in same block in Thiruvananthapuram Jail during Ramzan – Report

OpIndia Staff -

‘Karnataka govt knew, they sat on Prajwal Revanna videos for months’: Amit Shah questions Congress, JDS suspends Devegowda’s grandson from party

OpIndia Staff -

Assaulted, forced to clean toilets: 93 minors being trafficked from Bihar to madarsas in Saharanpur rescued in Ayodhya, 5 Maulvis arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece asks Muslims to practice ‘Vote Jihad’ during elections, BJP slams the attempt to misguide Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

As an Indian Ex-Muslim petitions SC to be excluded from Sharia law, this is what Islam says about Ex-Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

Persecution of minorities continues in Bangladesh, Hindu man charged with ‘blasphemy’ for sharing song about Lalon ‘Fakir’

OpIndia Staff -

Egypt: Angered over approval for a new church, Islamists set fire to houses of Coptic Christians, hundreds of villagers attacked

OpIndia Staff -

The Hindu’s deputy editor claims ‘while corporate loans are written off, properties of middle-class defaulters are being auctioned’: Here is what she won’t tell...

Anurag -

Uttarakhand govt files criminal complaint against Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna, halts production of 14 ‘medicines’: Know what are the restricted products

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com