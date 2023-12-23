On Friday (December 22), a Hindu temple Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark, California, was defaced with pro-Khalistan, anti-Modi and anti-India slogans. As seen in the pictures going viral online, the outer wall of the temple is defaced with “Khalistan”, “Shaheed [Martyr] Bhindrawale”, “F$%k Modi Jindabad” and “Modi Is Terrorist”.

Taking to X, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) shared pictures of the defaced temple walls and said that they had informed Newark Police about the incident. The Foundation has requested Newark Police to investigate the matter as a hate crime.

“Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark, California was defaced with pro-#Khalistan slogans. @NewarkCA_Police and @CivilRights have been informed and full investigation will follow. We are insisting that this should be investigated as a hate crime. The mention of the Khalistan terrorist kingpin #Bhindranwale, who targeted Hindus for murder, is specifically meant to traumatize temple goers and create a fear of violence—meeting the CA definition of a hate crime,” HAF posted.

The local authorities were on the scene. However, there has been no action taken against Khalistani perpetrators so far. He added that the Temple Committee will soon address the media on the matter.

“Khalistani terrorists in United States have vandalised and desecrated the Swaminarayan temple in Newark (Bay area, CA). Local Law Enforcement are on the spot. No action taken yet against Khalistani thugs and goons. Temple committee to address media soon,” journalist Aditya Raj Kaul posted about the incident.

Similar attacks have taken place in the past, both in the United States and its neighbouring Canada, wherein Hindu temples have been attacked, vandalised and defaced with derogatory graffiti. India has already voiced alarm over the increasing activities of Khalistani terrorists and has asked countries to cracked down on groups and people attempting to incite separatism in India.