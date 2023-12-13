66% decline in killing of security personnel in J&K during encounters with terrorists between 2018 and 2022: MHA talks numbers in LS

There has been a significant 66 per cent decline in the killing of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir during encounters with terrorists that took place between 2018 and 2022,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai shared the input in a written reply to Lok Sabha MP Kamlesh Paswan when he asked about “the number of soldiers martyred in encounters with terrorists in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during the last five years, including police, Central Armed Police Forces and Army personnel.”.

Rai shared data that shows that the number of security personnel of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, including Special Police Officers (SPOs), who were killed in encounters during 2018 was 44 in 2018, followed by 27 in 2019, 33 in 2020, 16 in 2021 and 14 in 2022.

As per the data, a total of 134 security forces were killed in different encounters between 2018 and 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir and the number has continued declining trend since 2018.

The reason behind the declining trend in the killing of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, the MoS said, is due to the government’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

“The approach of the government is to dismantle the terror eco-system. Security measures are being strengthened to sustain peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rai said.

“The strategies adopted and actions taken for making Jammu and Kashmir free from terrorist activities include round-the-clock nakas at strategic points, group security in the form of static guards, intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organizations, sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis, amongst all security forces, operating in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Day and night area domination, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, preventive operations involve identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanism of aiding and abetting terrorism, identification of vulnerable spots to prevent terrorist attacks on civilians are taking other steps, Rai said.

Besides, the MOS said, sensitising men on the ground about the issue and initiating measures to defeat the machinations of terrorists or their mentors are the steps taken so far.

