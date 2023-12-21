Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMimicry of Vice President: Maharashtra minister files police complaint against Rahul Gandhi and TMC's...
News Reports
Updated:

Mimicry of Vice President: Maharashtra minister files police complaint against Rahul Gandhi and TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, seeks FIR registration

The controversy erupted after suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

ANI
mimicry of VP Jagdeep Dhankar
Image credit: Swarajya
1

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday lodged a complaint at Kalachowki police station in Mumbai and demanded the registration of an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee over the mimicry row of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post on X, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “We lodged a police complaint against Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for their disrespectful remarks against the esteemed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. In a firm stand against this incident, we also orchestrated a protest march from Bharatmata Cinema to Lalbagh Police Station.”

The controversy erupted after suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

In his first remarks on the ongoing mimicry controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the media is entirely focused on showing the mimicry incident and not highlighting the pain and agony of the suspended MPs, adding that What can be done if the “media is totally running on one line”.

“MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. The media is showing it. Nobody has said anything.150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. Please show their side also. What can we do if you are totally running on one line,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Jagdeep Dhankhar to express his anguish over the theatrics of a member in the ‘sacred’ Parliament complex.

BJP is also staging protests in parts of the country over the ongoing controversy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the opposition MPs and demanded an apology from them.

During the protest, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari came down heavily on the opposition over the insult to the Vice President of India. “This was an insult to farmers, his (Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar) community, and those sitting in constitutional posts. Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and their alliance will have to bear its brunt,” Tiwari said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest in Bhopal against the opposition MPs and demanded an apology from them over the mimicry row.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvice president, jagdeep dhankar, rahul gandhi, kalyan banerjee, mimicry, parliament, fir
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pakistan: Family of minor Hindu girl alleges Sajid forcefully converted her to Islam and performed Nikah with her, forged affidavit to hide her age

OpIndia Staff -

Chandigarh: Class 2 student dies of panic attack after a pack of dogs clung to her legs while she was playing in a park

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi agrees to delete tweet revealing the identity of minor victim of alleged rape and murder after Delhi HC said it will pass...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muslim mob including women attacked police & Hindus, Chamunda Temple not illegal’: As Islamists spread fake news about Morabadabad temple protest case, here is...

Siddhi Somani -

Indian Army vehicle ambushed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pooch district, casualties feared

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court instructs Election Commission to take action against Rahul Gandhi over his ‘pickpocket’ remark on PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am quitting wrestling’: Sakshi Malik says just elected WFI President is Brij Bhushan Singh’s friend and associate

OpIndia Staff -

Threat from Islamists, Pakistan’s ISI, other extremist outfits to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who is visiting Bihar, authorities on high alert after input

OpIndia Staff -

CBI dismisses Riya Chakraborty’s claim that she requires her LOC notice suspended since she needs to travel abroad for work commitments: Read how

OpIndia Staff -

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s associate Sanjay Singh elected as the new WFI president, defeats Anita Sheoran backed by protesting wrestlers

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com