On Friday (December 29), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification declaring Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa as a “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to the MHA, the 33-year-old belongs to the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and planned a rocket strike on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2021, among other terrorist activities.

The notification issued by the MHA states, “Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, presently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada belongs to Babbar Khalsa International…Landa backed by cross border agency was involved in the terror attack through shoulder mounted Rocket Propelled Grenade on the building of Punjab State Intelligence Headquarters at Mohali and has been involved in supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in the Punjab.”

“…And whereas, an open-ended warrant has been issued against Landa and a Look Out Circular was issued on June 9, 2021… And whereas, the Central government believes that Landa is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist,” the MHA added.

The MHA added that Landa was involved in various criminal cases related to the raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in Punjab and other parts of the country. Landa and his co-terrorists have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, law and order in Punjab by carrying out targeted killings, extortions and other anti-national activities in different parts of India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced cash rewards in September this year for information leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias “Rinda” and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias “Landa.”

The probe agency announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each for Rinda and Landa and ₹5 lakh each for Parminder Singh Kaira alias “Pattu”, Satnam Singh alias “Satbir Singh” alias “Satta” and Yadvinder Singh alias “Yadda”.

On September 25, 2023, Punjab Police carried out raids at multiple locations at places linked to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and his associates. The Police conducted raids at 48 locations in Firozpur and nearby areas. Prior to this, Punjab police had raided 297 hideouts of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa’s close aides and seized several incriminating materials.