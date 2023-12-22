In a significant milestone demonstrating the strengthening of the country’s health infrastructure and propelling healthcare excellence in India, India has achieved a commendable landmark. 1,02,23,619 crore Ayushman cards have been created during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, as per an official press release.

Under the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the cumulative footfall has reached 1,31,66,365 in 79,487 Health camps conducted in 3,462 Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies, to date, it added.

Under the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries. To date, more than 23,83,473 physical cards have been distributed.

As per the release, a total of 6,34,168 Ayushman cards have been created at the health camps held yesterday

Screening of patients for TB is carried out by screening for symptoms, sputum testing, and using NAAT machines wherever available. Cases suspected to have TB are referred to higher facilities. By the end of Day 36, more than 49, 17,356 people had been screened out of which more than 3,41,499 were referred to higher Public Health Facilities, it added.

The press release said that under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB to receive assistance from Nikshay Mitras. Attendees willing to be Nikshay Mitras are also being provided on-spot registration. More than 1,17,734 patients have given consent under PMTBMBA and more than 39,819 new Nikshay Mitras were registered.

Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), monetary assistance is provided to TB patients through Direct Benefit Transfer. For this purpose, details of the bank accounts of the pending beneficiaries are being collected and accounts are being Aadhaar seeded. Details of 30,093 such beneficiaries have been collected, the release further stated.

In areas with a predominantly tribal population, screening of eligible population (up to 40 years of age) is being done for the detection of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through the Point of Care (PoC) tests for SCD or through Solubility Test. Cases testing positive are being referred to higher centres for management. More than 5,08,701 people have been screened so far, out of which 21,793 were found to be positive and referred to higher public health facilities, as per the release.

As per the release, screening of eligible population (30 years and above) is being done for Hypertension and Diabetes and cases suspected to be positive are being referred to higher centres. Around 10,297,809 people have been screened for Hypertension and Diabetes. More than 4,82,667 people were suspected to be positive for Hypertension more than 3,45,898 were suspected to have Diabetes and more than 7,59,451 people were referred to higher public health facilities.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand to saturate the benefits of central government schemes across the nation. As a part of on-spot services under the Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.

