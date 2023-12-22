Friday, December 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsOver 1 crore Ayushman cards created during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, more than 1.31...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Over 1 crore Ayushman cards created during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, more than 1.31 crore footfalls in 79,487 health camps

During the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, more than 49 Lakh people screened for TB and over 3.4 Lakh people referred to higher Public Health Facilities. Also, over 5 Lakh people screened for Sickle Cell Disease and more than 21,000 referred to higher Public Health Facilities

ANI
5

In a significant milestone demonstrating the strengthening of the country’s health infrastructure and propelling healthcare excellence in India, India has achieved a commendable landmark. 1,02,23,619 crore Ayushman cards have been created during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, as per an official press release.

Under the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the cumulative footfall has reached 1,31,66,365 in 79,487 Health camps conducted in 3,462 Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies, to date, it added.

Under the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries. To date, more than 23,83,473 physical cards have been distributed.

As per the release, a total of 6,34,168 Ayushman cards have been created at the health camps held yesterday

Screening of patients for TB is carried out by screening for symptoms, sputum testing, and using NAAT machines wherever available. Cases suspected to have TB are referred to higher facilities. By the end of Day 36, more than 49, 17,356 people had been screened out of which more than 3,41,499 were referred to higher Public Health Facilities, it added.

The press release said that under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB to receive assistance from Nikshay Mitras. Attendees willing to be Nikshay Mitras are also being provided on-spot registration. More than 1,17,734 patients have given consent under PMTBMBA and more than 39,819 new Nikshay Mitras were registered.

Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), monetary assistance is provided to TB patients through Direct Benefit Transfer. For this purpose, details of the bank accounts of the pending beneficiaries are being collected and accounts are being Aadhaar seeded. Details of 30,093 such beneficiaries have been collected, the release further stated.

In areas with a predominantly tribal population, screening of eligible population (up to 40 years of age) is being done for the detection of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through the Point of Care (PoC) tests for SCD or through Solubility Test. Cases testing positive are being referred to higher centres for management. More than 5,08,701 people have been screened so far, out of which 21,793 were found to be positive and referred to higher public health facilities, as per the release.

As per the release, screening of eligible population (30 years and above) is being done for Hypertension and Diabetes and cases suspected to be positive are being referred to higher centres. Around 10,297,809 people have been screened for Hypertension and Diabetes. More than 4,82,667 people were suspected to be positive for Hypertension more than 3,45,898 were suspected to have Diabetes and more than 7,59,451 people were referred to higher public health facilities.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand to saturate the benefits of central government schemes across the nation. As a part of on-spot services under the Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Delhi Police’s bizarre argument in an attempt to shield Rahul Gandhi after he revealed identity of minor victim leaves many shocked: How they are...

Nupur J Sharma -
Rahul Gandhi gave an undertaking to the court agreeing to delete his tweet where he had revealed the identity of a minor victim in his attempt to politicise the 2021 Delhi rape and murder case
News Reports

Ram Mandir inauguration: ISKCON Ayodhya to offer free lunch prasad for 5000 pilgrims daily, ghee Diyas to be lit in all their temples

OpIndia Staff -
ISCKON has decided to undertake a 'Padyatra' from Delhi to Ayodhya which would be completed by the Ram devotees in around 41 days. Spokesperson of ISKCON also said that on the day of the inauguration of the iconic Ram Temple, luminous ghee diyas will be lit in all the ISCKON temples across India.

Modi govt invites French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest for 2024 Republic Day celebrations: Details

Black armband ‘stunt’ for Gaza: Cricketer Usman Khawaja charged by ICC for making political statement on field without prior permission

A new criminal justice era begins in India, three momentous bills replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act passed by Rajya Sabha

‘Muslim mob including women attacked police & Hindus, Chamunda Temple not illegal’: As Islamists spread fake news about Morabadabad temple protest case, here is...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com