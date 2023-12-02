On Wednesday (29th November), Arnaldo Chamorro – the Paraguayan chief of staff to the agriculture minister – was sacked for signing a cooperation memorandum with purported officials from the “United States of Kailasa” of Swami Nithyananda. Nithyananda is a self-styled godman who is wanted in multiple cases in India.

While signing the document with Arnaldo Chamorro, Nithyananda’s country pretended to be a South American island. Now, after losing the job, the Paraguayan officer knows that such a country does not exist.

According to reports, Arnaldo Chamorro said, “They (the “officials”) came and expressed a wish to help Paraguay. They presented several projects, we listened to them.” The sacked officer was heavily trolled on social media for his lack of knowledge about the country ‘established’ by the self-proclaimed godman wanted in India in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Arnaldo Chamorro also admitted that the fake delegation of the non-existent country also met his minister Carlos Gimenez. He also underlined that their motive was not known. However, reports mention that the proclamation of 16th October recommended the Government of Paraguay to consider establishing diplomatic relations with the United States of Kailasa and to support its administration as a sovereign and independent country in various international organisations, including the United Nations.

On official letterhead with the Paraguayan ministry’s insignia and seal, Chamorro extended his respects to “the honourable Nithyananda Paramashivam, sovereign of the United States of Kailasa”, acknowledging and commending his “contributions to Hinduism, humanity and the Republic of Paraguay”.

Notably, representatives of the United States of Kailasa participated in two meetings of the United Nations Committee in Geneva in February 2023 and held discussions with officials from the United States and Canada. The ‘United States of Kailasa’ had also established ‘cultural partnerships’ with over 30 US cities including Richmond, Virginia, Dayton, Ohio, Buena Park, Florida and others.