On December 13th, in a major security breach in the Parliament, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha well from the visitors’ gallery while the proceedings were ongoing. A video from the Lok Sabha shows the members of Parliament assaulting one of the two perpetrators who burst into the chamber during proceedings and tossed canisters emitting yellow smoke. The MPs can be seen plucking the hairs of the intruder, hurling shoes at him, and landing punches at him before encircling him.

#WATCH | An unidentified man jumps from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned. pic.twitter.com/Fas1LQyaO4 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

As seen in the visuals from the Lok Sabha now going viral on social media, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs RK Singh Patel Manoj Kotak, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Malook Nagar and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal caught hold of the intruders identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan and were then joined by other MPs including and ShivSena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, in beating up the intruders. Around six to seven MPs can be seen holding the intruders.

Speaking about the sequence of events, BSP MP Malook Nagar said, “Our procedure of Zero Hour was going when a loud sound came from the back… I thought somebody fell from the visitor’s gallery, or maybe somebody pushed…meanwhile, another person jumped…then it was clear that something wrong is about to happen. He [intruder] moved towards the seats of MPs in the well and was jumping…then from one side Hanuman Beniwal and from the other I rushed and the moment the intruder took out his shoes we caught him tightly and other MPs came and thrashed him.”

In conversation with TimesNow MP Malook Nagar said, “When one of them (intruders) started pulling out a shoe, mujhe laga ab ye weapon ki bajay joote chalayega (I thought he would hit us with shoes)…”

VIDEO | BSP MP Malook Nagar narrates the incident of security breach in the Parliament earlier today. pic.twitter.com/SAJWgNk17t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla told the media that one of the intruders was heading towards the speaker after jumping into the well. “…He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside…This is a major security breach,” Aujla said.

#WATCH | Security breach in Lok Sabha | Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of the two men who jumped down the visitors' gallery into the House, narrates the incident.



He says, "…He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it… pic.twitter.com/0hKzFrFrwR — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Other than Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, two others have been apprehended over involvement in the security breach. The duo detained outside the parliament have been identified as a 42-year-old woman named Neelam and a 25-year-old man named Amol Shinde. PTI reported that Neelam was also actively participating in the Farmers’ Protests earlier.

VIDEO | Neelam, one of the four suspects arrested in connection with the security breach at the Parliament, is a resident of Haryana's Jind district.



"She was in Hisar for her studies, and was highly qualified. She used to participate in farmer protests earlier," says a local… pic.twitter.com/67bjsc510a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the netizens are praising MPs who bravely confronted and thrashed the intruders. Many lauded the display of unity by the MPs coming from different political parties and ideologies when attacked that too in the temple of democracy. Notably, the security breach transpired on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attacks, which killed six Delhi Police officers, two Parliament security staff, in addition to a gardener.