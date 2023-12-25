Monday, December 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRevamped Ayodhya railway station to feature modern amenities along with traditional Hindu aesthetics
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Revamped Ayodhya railway station to feature modern amenities along with traditional Hindu aesthetics

The redevelopment is being carried out in two phases. While the first phase, which is near-finishing, will see the development of the platform areas, the second will see the construction of the new station building equipped with more lavatories, dormitories, ticketing and circulating areas, among others.

ANI
PM Modi to inaugurate revamped Ayodhya railway station on December 30
Ayodhya railway station, image posted by Indian Railways in July( L), and ANI
1

Refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, lifts, and murals of Lord Ram painted on walls–these and many more would be the features of the Ayodhya railway station after the ongoing revamp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped Ayodhya railway station later this week.

Tourists pouring into the temple town ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22 are stopping at the railway station, marvelling at the ongoing revamp work which is aimed at giving it the look and feel of a temple.

Prime Minister Modi will touch down at the temple town on December 30–ahead of the consecration ceremony next month.

Purshottam, a tourist from Delhi, said the revamped railway station, while being equipped with new-age amenities for the benefit of passengers and visitors, will also have echoes and influences of Hindu mythology in its overall appearance.

“We are here for the first time. It seems we have arrived at an airport and not a railway station. This station not only has modern amenities but also a touch of Hindu mythology,” he told ANI.

Ramnarayan Das Ji Maharaj, a visiting seer in Ayodhya, too, said the revamped and remodelled railway station has the wherewithal to extend top-class services to passengers and visitors.

“It looks gorgeous with a new design. Lord Ram, too, wished for the station to be revamped so well that devotees don’t run into any problems visiting the grand temple for the consecration ceremony,” he said.

Swami Sai Prasad Saraswati, a visiting seer from Thiruvananthapuram, said, “Ayodhya is beautiful and people are arriving in the city in droves ahead of the consecration ceremony.”

The redevelopment is being carried out in two phases. While the first phase, which is near-finishing, will see the development of the platform areas, the second will see the construction of the new station building equipped with more lavatories, dormitories, ticketing and circulating areas, among others.

The district magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, said the railway station has a circulation capacity of about 50,000-60,000 people and work on the second phase will commence soon.

“We are carrying out the revamp of the railway station in a manner as to make it resemble the facade of Ram Temple. It would also reflect the historical significance of Ayodhya. While it would resemble a temple from the outside, it would be equipped with the latest technology for the ease of passengers. It already has a circulation capacity of 50,000-60,000 people and we are only into Phase 1 of the project. Work in the second phase will begin soon,” he told ANI. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAyodhya station, Ram Nagri station, Ayodhya tickets
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 4 women and 2 children die due to negligence of Tasavvar Hasan and Ghiyasuddin in Mau, fake news peddlers blame ‘DJ in...

OpIndia Staff -
According to the FIR, Tasavvar and Ghiyasuddin's negligence was to blame for the deaths in the accident. The two accused named in the FIR have been charged under sections 304 and 268 of the IPC.
News Reports

So what if video is old?’ Annamalai highlights DMK’s habitual hatred against Hindi-speaking people, Biharis even as party leaders, AltNews try to whitewash

OpIndia Staff -
In a post on X, K Annamalai wrote, "The only response from DMK to this video of DMK MP’s slander of our friends in UP & Bihar is that this video is old. How does it change while DMK, a party built on divisive principles, continues to use such language even today? "

Maldives: Police bar Christmas celebrations on inhabited islands, says violators will have to face strict legal action

‘Mohammed Zubair is spreading fake news against me’: Hindu activist Bittu Bajrangi vows to take legal action for claiming that assault on his brother...

Indian Railways clerk turns out to be terrorist, forged bills to fund ISIS module

Who are the Shiite rebel group Houthis, whose attacks in Red Sea and Indian Ocean are threatening World Maritime Security

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com