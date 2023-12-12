In the capital city of Uttarakhand, Dehradun, an incident of temple vandalism has come to the fore. An assailant targeting a temple during the night has been caught on CCTV footage. In the video, an individual, characterised by a substantial beard, and donning a skull cap could be seen urinating at the gate of the temple. The incident occurred at the Mata Kali Temple in Harrawala, along the Dehradun-Haridwar Road.

During the night of December 11-12, 2023, around 1:00 AM, the individual vandalised the temple, urinating outside and later throwing stones, causing damage to the temple’s glass facade. Subsequently, he fled the scene.

A man in skull cap first urinated on a temple & then vandalized it. How seculars will justify this?



The video is said to be from Dehradun.@DehradunPolice @pushkardhami pic.twitter.com/U1WiQMuLde — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 12, 2023

A case has been registered in the Doiwala police station, and efforts are underway to identify the suspect based on CCTV evidence. The incident has sparked anger among the local Hindu community, with demands for the swift apprehension of the accused.

The police state that the identification is challenging, making it difficult to determine the motive behind the act. Once the individual is apprehended, further investigation can shed light on the intentions behind the attack. It is noteworthy that a similar incident occurred in November in Jharkhand, where statues in a temple were damaged, accompanied by an assault on the priest. This incident took place in Bokaro, near the Charchariya waterfall. Additionally, in November, a temple in Muradabad was also vandalized.