Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said on Saturday that the rescue operation in the flood-affected southern districts of the state has been completed and the focus is now on the restoration of basic services there. However, communication lines in some districts are still reeling in the aftermath of the flood.

“We have completed the rescue operation. Now, our main focus is on the restoration of basic services. Unfortunately, in these floods, 35 deaths have been reported–22 in Thoothukudi district and 13 in Tirunelveli district,” Shiv Das Meena told ANI.

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari during the past few days. The state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people.

The worst-affected district is Thoothukudi, where, in some areas, flood water has not receded yet. In Agaram village of the district, visuals show people wading through knee-deep waters.

Railway tracks near Srivaikundam have been damaged due to heavy rains in the Thoothukudi district.

Maruthur Step Dam in Thoothukudi overflowed due to rainfall in the catchment areas of the Thamirabarani River on December 18 and 19.

Adichanallur’s on-site museum and excavation site in the district have been affected by floods. Antiquities and urn burials were submerged and restoration work is underway.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed relief materials to the flood-affected people in Chennai on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,000 cubic feet of surplus water were discharged from the Manimuthar Dam, in Tirunelveli through three sluices.

The Indian Air Force dropped over 11 tons of relief materials at 12 different places in Thoothukudi District on Saturday on its fifth day of continued Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in southern Tamil Nadu, which was hit by heavy rain on December 18 and 19.

Southern Air Command Indian Air Force posted on ‘X’, “On the fifth day of continued HADR operations in south Tamil Nadu, affected by landslides and floods, IAF MI-17 V5 and ALH-Dhruv air-dropped over 11 tonnes of relief materials in 12 different places in Thoothkudi District. This aggregates to an airdrop of 59 tonnes of relief material.”

Srivaikuntam dam was overflowing in Thoothukudi district due to rainfall in the catchment areas of the Thamirabarani River on Saturday.

Shiv Das Meena inspected rain- and flood-affected areas in the Antoniapuram area of Thoothukudi district on Saturday.

A holiday was announced for all the schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district on Thursday after heavy rains continued to pound the regions in southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state government has taken all possible precautions and measures for the welfare of the people due to the floods.

“Heavy rainfall was received in Chennai and surrounding districts. In history, we have never seen this much rainfall in the Thoothukudi district. For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed,” CM Stalin said.

He further said that as many as 12,653 people have been rescued and are staying at the 14 relief camps.”

“I have advised district collectors and the official to immediately provide food and other needful items to those who were staying in relief camps,” he added.

The CM further said that he has requested additional money for the southern districts of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Indian Navy personnel distributed food and other relief materials at Srivaikundam railway station in Thoothukudi on December 19.

