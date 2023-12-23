On Saturday, December 23, YouTuber Manish Kashyap walked out of Beur Jail in Patna after nine months of incarceration. The YouTuber received a rousing welcome from his supporters who gathered in large numbers as he stepped out from the jail at around 12 pm. As seen in the visuals emerging from the spot, Manish Kashyap’s supporters garlanded him and performed his Aarti.

Following this, Manish’s convoy left Beur jail in an open jeep meanwhile his supporters greeted him everywhere. Kashyap was also seen raising the Indian tricolour as the crowd cheered him.

When Manish Kashyap saw an overwhelming number of supporters, he remarked, “These are the people who hope that Bihar will change.” Manish stated “I had arrived out of jail after serving the Kala Pani term. I intend to continue working in journalism. If I get terrified, they will think that they succeeded in intimidating a journalist.”

Manish Kashyap’s release was delayed due to an error in the court document. Bettiah Court was yet to give its approval to the production warrant. The YouTuber was released after these documents were received by the Beur Jail authorities.

Earlier on Saturday, at 10 a.m., the order relating to Manish Kashyap’s release from Bettiah Court arrived at Beur Jail Administration. In addition, Manish Kashyap’s lawyer arrived at Beur jail. After completing the necessary paperwork, Manish Kashyap was released from jail.

This comes after Kashyap got bail in all the cases. Kashyap, who hails from Bihar, was put behind bars over an alleged fake video case. Kashyap’s case pertains to a complaint lodged in connection with a fake video that was uploaded on YouTube in March this year claiming that migrant workers from Bihar were being assaulted in Tamil Nadu and that they were not safe in the state.

As reported earlier, a search was launched for Kashyap after the case was registered. During this period, his house was also confiscated. He surrendered on 18th March 18 2023, during the attachment-confiscation proceedings.

After this, the Tamil Nadu Police took him away. At present Kashyap is lodged in Bihar jail. On 10th November, the Madras High Court quashed a detention order against Kashyap. The court had also dropped charges slapped on him under NSA by the Tamil Nadu police.

Manish Kashyap had shared an alleged fake video of the assault on workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. However, it was found that the video was created by the main accused Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, a native of Gopalganj district in rented accommodation in Patna. The Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police had registered an FIR against Manish Kashyap. Patna Economic Offenses Unit had registered 4 cases against Manish Kashyap.

In this case, a fake video of the beating of 3 Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu is involved. At the same time, Tamil Nadu Police has registered a total of 13 cases. Manish Kashyap is named accused in 6 of these cases. The CJI in April had questioned why the NSA was imposed against Kashyap. “Why this vengeance against this man?” CJI DY Chandrachud had asked.