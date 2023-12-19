On 15th December, the Maharashtra Police booked an individual identified as Zeeshan for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Shrigonda region of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. One girl has also been booked by the police who is said to have helped the accused get close to the victim. The accused captured derogatory images of the victim and blackmailed her using the photographs before sexually assaulting her.

The FIR has been filed under sections 376, 376(2)(1) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 4, 11, 12 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The victim girl is a resident of Shindewadi village while the accused hails from Shrigonda.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the incident is said to have come to the fore on 14th December 2023 after the victim, studying at Maharaj Jeevajirao Shinde College in Shrigonda called her mother and informed her that she was being blackmailed by the accused to establish sexual relations with her.

The complainant, the mother of the girl mentioned in the FIR that after she received a call from her daughter, she immediately left for Shrigonda to see her at her college hostel. The girl then informed her mother that she was constantly being harassed, threatened, and blackmailed by the accused.

Narrating the ordeal, the 17-year-old victim said that she knew the accused and was introduced to him by one of her friends (another accused girl) in August 2023. The friend told the victim that Zeeshan was her supposed brother and that he wanted to become friends with her. On refusal, the girl forced the victim to talk to the accused.

This continued for days. The accused would also forcefully click photographs of the girl. Later, the accused began harassing the girl over the phone calls. He used to call the other accused girl who would force the victim to talk to him. On refusal, he would blackmail the girl saying that he would viral her photographs in the village.

On 25th September, the accused threatened the girl to accompany him to a hotel. He said that he would publicise her images and defame her in her village. Zeeshan then dragged the girl to a lodge and threatened her with a knife. He then sexually assaulted the victim and asked her to keep shut.

Zeeshan also shot the assault and clicked derogatory photographs of the girl. He then used these videos and photos to blackmail her to fulfill his sexual needs.

The accused person has been booked under sections 76, 376(2)(1) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 4, 11, 12, and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Further probe is underway.