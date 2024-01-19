On Friday (19th January), the CEO and owner of the Serum Institute India Adar Poonawalla got an invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He shared this from his X handle and expressed his intent to visit the temple soon.

Adar Poonawalla posted, “I am humbled to receive the invitation to the Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Mandir at Ayodhya through senior RSS functionaries like Shri Manoj Pochat, Pracharak Shri. Kedar Kulkarni & Shri. Prasad Lawalekar. Wholeheartedly I have accepted the invitation and it will be an honour to visit the Shri Ram Mandir soon.”

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. The idol will be consecrated at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honour of the country in every domain. About 4,000 saints from all sects have been invited to participate.

Invitations have been extended to all Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities. Key figures from various realms such as Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, Media Houses, Sports, Farmers and the Art world have been invited. Invitations have also been sent to veteran journalists active from 1984 to 1992. The families of Karsewaks have also been invited.

Billionaire businessman Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Born on 14th January 1981, he is the son of Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of the Serum Institute. Adar has played a crucial role in the global fight against COVID-19 by leading the production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield in India. Under his leadership, the Serum Institute has been pivotal in supplying vaccines to various countries, contributing significantly to global vaccination efforts and India’s lead to extend support to multiple countries. Adar Poonawalla is recognised for his philanthropy and commitment to public health. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited him to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.