Noida Film City: Firm backed by Akshay Kumar among final four bidders for the development, Boney Kapoor and T-Series also in the race

The proposed film city will be located in YEIDA Sector-21, close to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar. It is one of the flagship projects of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

OpIndia Staff
10

On 27th January (Saturday), officials said that firms backed by actor Akshay Kumar, producer Boney Kapoor, and T-Series have qualified among the final four bidders as prospective developers for the International Film City near the upcoming Noida Airport. 

The final four bidders are namely – 

  1. Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series)
  2. Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited (Maddock Films, Cape of Good Films LLP, and others) – It is also backed by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.   
  3. Bayview Projects LLP (backed by Boney Kapoor and others)
  4. 4 Lions Films Private Limited (backed by filmmaker K C Bokadia and others)

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said that four companies made a presentation for the project and they have been found technically qualified for the final stage of the selection process, which is a financial bid. The interested parties made their presentations for the greenfield project to the officials of the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the Authority, in the presentation, special emphasis was given on points like vision, concept, timeline, highlights regarding the development of the Film City Project by the companies.

Notably, representing Bayview Projects LLP, Boney Kapoor, the company’s designated partner, along with Ashish Bhutani (CEO of Bhutani Infra) and others, delivered the presentation. Akshay Kumar represented M/s Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited, KC Bokadia attended from 04 Lions Films Private Limited, and Vinay Kumar Mittal represented T-Series in the meeting.

(Image Source – Indian Express)

The Authority stated that the financial bid for the Film City project will be opened at around 2:30 PM on 30th January in the YEIDA office.

The program was headed by UP Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh. Additionally, Principal Secretary and Chairman of Yamuna Expressway Authority Anil Sagar, Director Information Shishir Singh, Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh, and project’s OSD Shailendra Bhatia were also present at the Yamuna Expressway Authority office in Greater Noida, officials said. 

The officer said, “The project is being developed on public-private partnership (PPP) model. The company offering the highest revenue share to the state government will be selected as the developer for the greenfield project.”  

Bhatia is also the Additional CEO of the local Yamuna Expressway Authority. He said after the financial bid is opened, the proposal of the selected concessionaire would be sent to the state government for approval. 

The official added, “Once that approval is received, land would be allotted to the concessionaire after due formalities and work for the project’s construction begin.” 

In Phase 1 of the project, a total of 230 acres will be developed, comprising 75 acres (33%) for commercial purposes and 155 acres (67%) for industrial use. The Authority initiated a global e-tender on September 29 for the development of the film city on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The bid was floated for the third time for the development of the Film City after two previous attempts failed to attract investors. The bid floated on 30th September 2023 set 5th January 2024 as the deadline.

