Maldivian Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan has denied reports that he was one of the three ministers suspended for hate comments against India and PM Modi. Quoting a local media tweet, Hassan Zihan on Sunday tweeted ‘fake news’.

He was quoting a tweet by local media outlet Adhadhu, which reported that deputy youth ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Hassan Zihan were suspended over social media posts, making mocking references to Prime Minister Modi.

Following his recent visit to Lakshadweep, citing a top government source, Adhadhu reported that three deputy ministers were suspended for making disparaging statements against PM Modi. However, the media house later updated the report to say that the third minister suspended was Mahzoom Majid.

Earlier in the day, most Indian media houses also reported that the three suspended ministers included Hassan Zihan. It seems there was some confusion over the name, as not just Indian, but some Maldivian news outlets also reported the same. But now it has been confirmed that the third minister to be suspended is Mahzoom Majid, along with Maryam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef.

Notably, Mahzoom Majid deactivated his X (Twitter) account after his suspension. Maryam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef and have deleted their offensive tweets.

The three ministers were suspended for their unprovoked abusive messages towards India, Indians and PM Narendra Modi. It all started following PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.

On 4th January, PM Narendra Modi shared some pictures of his recent visit to Lakshadweep as he exhorted people to explore the scenic island in what could be seen as a push to his ‘vocal for local’ slogan, and an effort to give a boost to tourism in the island.

Following PM Modi’s tweet posting stunning vistas from the Lakshadweep Islands, several social media users in India called for Indians to visit the place over foreign destinations, including the Maldives, which shares similar geographical characteristics as the Lakshadweep Islands.

That touched off bitter reactions from Maldivian counterparts, including governmental functionaries and prominent citizens, many of whom resorted to making churlish remarks against India, Indians, and the Indian PM.

Some of them crossed all limits and made highly objectionable remarks, threatening diplomatic tension between the two neighbours. Other sensible leaders of the island nation quickly condemned such attacks and urged the govt to take action to prevent any escalation. India also reacted strongly to the remarks. As a result, the Maldives govt issued a statement distancing itself from the comments. Later, it was reported the three ministers have been suspended.