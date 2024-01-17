On the night of 15th January, a heated argument about parking turned violent in the Aurangabad region of Bihar. Three of the victims were travellers from neighbouring Jharkhand and two others suffered significant injuries as a result of a full-fledged altercation between the two parties. An argument broke out between a shopkeeper and a person after the latter parked his car in front of his shop in the Nabinagar locality. Police on 16th January arrested six persons for beating three people from Jharkhand to death and wounding two others.

The incident occurred in Tetaria Mod under the jurisdiction of the Nabinagar police station while five people from Palamu district, Mujahid Raain, Arman Ansari, Charan Mansoori, Wakil Ansari and Ajeet Sharma were driving towards Sasaram. They got into a fight with the store owner over parking the car after stopping at a restaurant. One of them pulled out his pistol and fired a shot at the store owner as they were arguing. However, 60-year-old villager Ramsharan Chouhan was wounded by the bullet and then died while receiving treatment.

The event incensed the locals who beat Mujahid, Arman and Chaman who were all in their mid-30s to death after holding all five individuals captive. Wakil and Ajeet are receiving medical attention at a hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

“Six persons have been arrested in the case, based on technical evidence. We have registered two FIRs, one for the murder of Ramsharam Chauhan and another for the death of the three youths,” proclaimed Sapna Gautam Meshram, Superintendent of Police Aurangabad.

Aurangabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohd Amanullah Khan informed, “Although the incident involves members of two different communities, there was no communal angle to the clash. Nonetheless, adequate deployment of forces has been made to prevent any eventuality.” He stated that the passengers were from the Hydernagar region and the four-wheeler had come from the Palamau district.

He mentioned, “Upon reaching Nabinagar, the driver stopped by, parking the vehicle in front of a shop in Taitariya Mod. The shopkeeper objected, leading to a heated exchange. One of the occupants of the car whipped out a gun and fired a shot which hit a bystander.” He added that a bystander identified as local Ramsharan Chauhan passed away instantly which angered the onlookers who had gathered there.

The official noted, “The irate mob pounced upon the occupants of the car, hitting them with whatever they could lay their hands on. By the time a police party reached the spot and dispersed the mob, Mohd Mujahid, Charan Mansoori and Mohd Ansari had been beaten to death.” Ajeet Sharma was referred to a hospital in Gaya due to his serious condition whilst Vakil Ansari who was admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad was stable.