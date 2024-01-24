A day, after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony concluded in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, made controversial remarks about the ceremony, further mocking the Ram Mandir and the Hindu faith. He termed the ceremony as hypocrisy and fraud and said that if a ‘stone’ can become alive by consecration, then why can’t the dead bodies walk?

Maurya was addressing a gathering organized by the Karpuri Thakur Sena in Gazipur. He stated that people need to know the truth about the BJP and stay away from the party ideology. “The BJP had organized the event just to distract the voters from the real problems. The party members are fake. This all is fake. Pran Pratishtha should be now done to the family members who have died. If a stone becomes alive by Pran Pratishtha then why can’t a dead person walk?” he said.

#Breaking



Swami Prasad Maurya mocks the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and makes a controversial remark, stating, 'Can the puja make the dead alive'?



This is not the first time Swami Prasad Maurya has made such statements; he also mentioned if the BJP is focusing on other issues like… pic.twitter.com/0Y8WCPdavd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 23, 2024

The Senior Samajwadi Party leader also stated that the BJP only worries about big businessmen and does not care about the laborers and workers. “They don’t want people to discuss unemployment, inflation, and other social problems so they are distracting the voters by making Ram Mandir. Lord Ram has been worshiped for thousands of years. What was the need to organize the Pran Pratishtha event? The people in the government want to hide their sins so they are organizing such religious events. They want themselves to be called Gods,” he added.

Maurya, who has a habit of using derogatory remarks against Hindu beliefs and scriptures, further reiterated that the event was a political stunt and that if it was a religious event, 4 Shankaracharyas would also have been part of it. “Even the President was invited but did not attend the event. The event was attended by only BJP, VHP and RSS people. It was a planned political event,” Maurya was quoted as saying.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has been making controversial statements against the Ram Mandir and the Hindu faith. Recently on 10th January, he justified the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘shoot at sight’ order resulting in the deaths of numerous unarmed karsevaks in the year 1990, after the rath yatra. The UP Police had opened fire on karsevaks on 2 November 1990, during the height of the Ram Mandir movement.

Swami Prasad Maurya gave a ‘clean chit’ to the then-Samajwadi Party government’s order to open fire on karsevaks, saying, “At the time the incident occurred at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Unruly elements committed large-scale vandalism without judicial or administrative intervention.”

Maurya asserted that the Mulayam government ordered firing on karsevaks “to safeguard the constitution and the law and to protect the peace, the then government gave shoot at sight orders. The government merely did its duty…”