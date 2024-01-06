Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s aeroplane broke down for the second time in four months, this time during his visit to Jamaica. The Canadian Armed Forces had to send another plane to Jamaica, where Trudeau had gone to spend a vacation with his family after his plane had become ‘unserviceable’, a report published by CBC News said.

Earlier in September 2023, the Canadian PM was stuck in New Delhi for a day and a half after his aircraft developed snags. Trudeau was in India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. However, his return was delayed for two days after pre-flight checks revealed mechanical failure.

Trudeau, compelled to use military planes for security purposes, embarked on a vacation to Montego Bay, Jamaica, with his family on December 26. Initially slated to return to Canada on January 4, a maintenance concern surfaced on January 2 during an aircraft inspection. The maintenance team swiftly addressed the issue, deploying on January 3 and successfully restoring the aircraft to operational status.

Trudeau’s plane safely returned to Canada on January 4. Both the aircraft that transported Trudeau to Jamaica and the one carrying the maintenance crew are part of the military’s more recent Challenger fleet acquired in 2020.

Trudeau’s overseas vacations have sparked controversy on several occasions. In 2016, a visit to the Aga Khan’s private island led to a determination by former ethics commissioner Mary Dawson that Trudeau had breached ethics rules prohibiting ministers from accepting gifts or other advantages.

Despite Trudeau’s assertion that the trip was within the rules due to his longstanding friendship with the Aga Khan, Dawson found that their contact had been minimal for decades before Trudeau assumed leadership of the Liberal Party.

Concerning the Jamaica trip, Trudeau’s office initially indicated that he would cover his family’s accommodations. However, it later clarified that Trudeau and his family were staying in Jamaica “at no cost at a location owned by family friends.”