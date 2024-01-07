Former international cricketer and 2007 World Cup star Joginder Sharma, who has been serving as a DSP in Haryana Police under the sports quota, has petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Sharma too this decision after his name was not included in the list of those being considered for elevation to the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre. Sharma said that the state government is considering elevating 12 state police officers to IPS, with the majority of the DSPs on the list joining state police in 2009.

Despite joining on October 5, 2007, and completing probation before at least 11 DSPs on the list, his name was not included. Joginder Sharma alleged that the state authorities illegally stated in the letter that the petitioner’s service was confirmed upon completion of training. He claims that this condition is illegal because it violates the appointment letter and applicable rules.

In his plea. Joginder Sharma submitted that the appointment based on sports achievement is offered to promote sports and citizens’ interest in sports so that the country can excel in the field internationally.

“A bare reading of Rule 10 makes it amply clear that an entrant in service is not an intern and is inducted in service as a full-fledged employee. Thus, the period of service of the petitioner before completion of training cannot be excluded for the purpose of completion of probation period for the sake of confirmation,” the plea stated as per the TOI report.

Sharma’s plea stated that he joined as a DSP in Haryana Police on October 5, 2007 and that it was explicitly stated in the appointment letter dated September 4, 2007, that he would be on probation for two years, including the period of training. However, he was confirmed on January 9, 2014, six years and three months later, according to orders dated November 23 and 29, 2023.