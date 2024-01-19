The Rouse Avenue court on Friday called for a fresh status report of the investigation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise policy case.

The CBI had earlier said that the investigation is continuing.

Former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was produced through video conferencing from Tihar jail.

Special CBI judge MK Nagpal closed the opportunity for accused persons to inspect documents at the office of CBI stating that sufficient time had been given.

The court also said that the matter should be listed for arguments to frame charges.

At this point, counsels for the accused persons said that CBI has not yet concluded the investigation. Thereafter, the court called for the status report so that the arguments on the charges could be commenced. The counsel also said that the status of investigation by the CBI was not cleared. Thereafter the court called for the status report.

The court has extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and other accused persons till February 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, a fresh compliance report has been filed by the Investigating Officer stating search list is supplied.

As per the compliance report a set of DVDs containing charge sheets and relied upon documents to counsel for accused, the court noted.

The Court refused to direct the CBI to supply documents seized during a search at the residence and office of Manish Sisodia to him.

The court noted that the list of searches and documents at the residence and office is prepared and supplied.

Counsel for Sisodia submitted that they had received the search list but not the document seized during the search. He also submitted that the court should see whether the search was legal or illegal.

The court refused and said that there was no provision to supply the documents seized during the search. The issue of legality will be considered during the trial.

However, the court pulled the jail authorities for not informing that Manish Sisodia would be produced through video conferencing.

On December 22, 2023, the court directed the CBI to depute sufficient staff to facilitate the inspection of documents at its headquarters.

The special judge had granted time to counsel of the accused till January 15 to inspect the documents at CBI Headquarters between 10 am to 7 pm.

The court had also directed the CBI to file a compliance report after the inspection of documents.

The court also directed the IO to provide Hindi or English translations of documents if any of them is in the local language of other states.

Counsel for one of the accused had submitted that there were some documents in other languages than Hindi or English.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an accused in CBI as well as money laundering case.

In both cases, charge sheets have been filed against Sisodia and other accused persons.

Earlier the Supreme Court of India had dismissed the bail partition of Sisodia. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9.

The ED alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 622 crore had been generated due to the activities of accused Manish Sisodia.

