On the midnight of 11th January in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, a fierce clash erupted between two rival gangs, reminiscent of the film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ The confrontation in the capital involved the Gopi and Sahil gangs, both active in the Lal Bagh area, and has left the neighbourhood shaken.

The clash ensued following a longstanding dispute between the Gopi and Sahil gangs. Approximately fifty miscreants from Sahil’s group targeted Gopi’s residence in Mochi Bagh, launching a violent assault. The assailants’ faces were concealed with cloth masks. They unleashed a barrage of petrol bombs and fired 12 rounds into the air, causing panic in the vicinity. The entire 20-minute ordeal, including the hurling of petrol bombs and gunfire, was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the family members of Kishan, the homeowner, who had a previous dispute with the attacking group. PCR calls were made six times by locals, leading senior officials from the Adarsh Nagar police station to the scene. Upon investigation, Delhi police recovered eight empty cartridge shells.

A minor has been apprehended in connection with the audacious attack, as seen in the viral CCTV footage where four youths, faces covered, hurled petrol bombs and fled. The victim, Kishan, confirmed the dispute with the attacking group, all of whom have prior criminal records. A case has been registered under sections 336, 436, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, involving charges related to endangering life, mischief by fire, and criminal intimidation.

The incident has stirred public concern, with social media users expressing dismay over the apparent deterioration of law and order in the national capital. As the investigation unfolds, the Delhi Police are diligently pursuing leads to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the violent clash. The clashes between the Gopi and Sahil gangs underline an ongoing feud, showcasing the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing such instances of hooliganism in the city.