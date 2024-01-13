Sunday, January 14, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMidnight mayhem in Delhi: Miscreants hurl petrol bombs and fire shots at a house...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Midnight mayhem in Delhi: Miscreants hurl petrol bombs and fire shots at a house in Adarsh Nagar

The clash ensued following a longstanding dispute between the Gopi and Sahil gangs. Approximately fifty miscreants from Sahil's group targeted Gopi's residence in Mochi Bagh, launching a violent assault.

OpIndia Staff
Gang war in Adarsh Nagar of Delhi
Gang war in Adarsh Nagar of Delhi. Image Source: Screengrab of the viral video
56

On the midnight of 11th January in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, a fierce clash erupted between two rival gangs, reminiscent of the film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ The confrontation in the capital involved the Gopi and Sahil gangs, both active in the Lal Bagh area, and has left the neighbourhood shaken.

The clash ensued following a longstanding dispute between the Gopi and Sahil gangs. Approximately fifty miscreants from Sahil’s group targeted Gopi’s residence in Mochi Bagh, launching a violent assault. The assailants’ faces were concealed with cloth masks. They unleashed a barrage of petrol bombs and fired 12 rounds into the air, causing panic in the vicinity. The entire 20-minute ordeal, including the hurling of petrol bombs and gunfire, was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the family members of Kishan, the homeowner, who had a previous dispute with the attacking group. PCR calls were made six times by locals, leading senior officials from the Adarsh Nagar police station to the scene. Upon investigation, Delhi police recovered eight empty cartridge shells.

A minor has been apprehended in connection with the audacious attack, as seen in the viral CCTV footage where four youths, faces covered, hurled petrol bombs and fled. The victim, Kishan, confirmed the dispute with the attacking group, all of whom have prior criminal records. A case has been registered under sections 336, 436, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, involving charges related to endangering life, mischief by fire, and criminal intimidation.

The incident has stirred public concern, with social media users expressing dismay over the apparent deterioration of law and order in the national capital. As the investigation unfolds, the Delhi Police are diligently pursuing leads to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the violent clash. The clashes between the Gopi and Sahil gangs underline an ongoing feud, showcasing the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing such instances of hooliganism in the city.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -
In a scathing criticism of the current leadership of the Congress party, Milind Deora pointed out that the party is creating a division on caste and an artificial North-South divide. 
News Reports

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -
The milk of the Punganur cow has a rich medical benefit and higher fat content which may range from 5 to as high as 8 percent while that of other breeds it ranges between 3 to 3.5%. The average milk yield of the breed is 546 Kg per lactation. It is highly draught resistance breed.

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by 15th March at high-level core group meeting of the two countries in Male

‘Hamas can have peace in five minutes. Bring back our hostages’ – Jerusalem Deputy MayorFleur Hassan-Nahoum in conversation with OpIndia Editor-in-Chief

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Branding Business houses as anti-national, fostering caste divisions and creating North-South divide’: Milind Deora lambasts Congress in letter explaining reasons for quitting party

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi feeds dwarf Punganur cows on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, read about the indigenous breed that was on the verge of...

Paurush Gupta -

This is just a trailer, film is yet to come in: Eknath Shinde after Milind Deora left Congress to join his party

ANI -

Bihar: Mohammad Tayyub, Nazir Khan arrested for slitting throat of 15-year-old girl before hanging her body on a tree

OpIndia Staff -

Boycott Maldives: Superstar Nagarjuna cancels trip to the archipelagic nation, to visit Lakshadweep instead

OpIndia Staff -

No marriage cancelled due to PM Modi’s visit, only time of some changed: Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala responds to fake claims of ‘48 weddings...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Principal of Kalaburgi’s Maulana Azad government school accused of forcing students to clean toilets and do gardening at his house

OpIndia Staff -

Gangster Chota Rajan’s daughter conducts flawed ‘caste survey’ at US university, pledges to donate money to organisation tied to George Soros

OpIndia Staff -

‘If Modi says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it’: Milind Deora after joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -

Months after Diwali, Delhi air continues to be in ‘severe’ condition, a look back at how the Hindu festival was blamed for it

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com