Monday, January 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSurat: Diamond trader donates 101 KG gold to Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
News Reports
Updated:

Surat: Diamond trader donates 101 KG gold to Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The family has donated gold that has been used for gilding of doors, Garbhgriha, Trishul, Damru and pillars of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

OpIndia Staff
Gold gates at Ram Mandir
Diamond trader Dilipkumar V Lakhi's family donated 101 KG gold to Bhavya Ram Mandir (Image: Ram Mandir Trust)
2

A diamond trader family from Surat has donated 101 KG of gold to Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Dilipkumar V Lakhi’s family runs one of the largest diamond factories in Surat. The family has donated gold that has been used for gilding of doors, Garbhgriha, Trishul, Damru and pillars of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It is the largest donation received by the temple trust to date.

A total of 15 golden gates have been installed on the ground floor of the temple, including the gate of Garbhgriha. The followers of Morari Bapu made the second-highest donation of Rs 16.3 crore. Furthermore, another diamond businessman, Govindbhai Dholakia from Surat, founder of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), donated Rs 11 crore. 

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is not just a religious event. It marks a new chapter in the history of Sanatan Dharma. The ceremony, being completed on Monday, 22nd January, began on 16th January and encompassed a series of elaborate rituals full of Vedic traditions.

The ceremony signifies various aspects of purification, devotion, and consecration. The proceedings also involved a procession through the city with the idol of Ramlala, culminating in the ceremonious placement of the idol in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRam Mandir Pran Pratishtha
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com