A diamond trader family from Surat has donated 101 KG of gold to Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Dilipkumar V Lakhi’s family runs one of the largest diamond factories in Surat. The family has donated gold that has been used for gilding of doors, Garbhgriha, Trishul, Damru and pillars of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It is the largest donation received by the temple trust to date.

A total of 15 golden gates have been installed on the ground floor of the temple, including the gate of Garbhgriha. The followers of Morari Bapu made the second-highest donation of Rs 16.3 crore. Furthermore, another diamond businessman, Govindbhai Dholakia from Surat, founder of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), donated Rs 11 crore.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is not just a religious event. It marks a new chapter in the history of Sanatan Dharma. The ceremony, being completed on Monday, 22nd January, began on 16th January and encompassed a series of elaborate rituals full of Vedic traditions.

The ceremony signifies various aspects of purification, devotion, and consecration. The proceedings also involved a procession through the city with the idol of Ramlala, culminating in the ceremonious placement of the idol in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.