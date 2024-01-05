Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep on the 2nd and 3rd of January, as part of his South India visit which also included programs in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Prime Minister inaugurated various development projects on the Union Territory island. He also shared several photographs on X, showing that apart from attending public programs, he also participated in some adventurous activities in the scenic islands.

Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the… pic.twitter.com/tYW5Cvgi8N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated several developmental projects in Lakshadweep

According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau, on 3rd January, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 1150 crores in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep. The development projects cover a wide range of sectors including technology, energy, water resources, healthcare and education. The Prime Minister gave students laptops under the Laptop Scheme and gave away bicycles to school students under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. He also handed out PM Kisan Credit Cards to farmer and fishermen beneficiaries.

Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local… pic.twitter.com/BsXwP1mQcW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

One major project is the inauguration of the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI-SOFC) project, which he announced in his Independence Day speech in 2020. This will lead to an increase in internet speed of more than 100 times, from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps, in the UT. This is the first Submarine Optic Fibre Cable connection for Lakshadweep.

Our Government stands committed to ensuring all-round progress of Lakshadweep. From Kavaratti, launching projects aimed at enhancing 'Ease of Living.' https://t.co/SnnhmPr0XH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2024

PM Modi also dedicated the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination plant at Kadmat to the nation, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day. Other projects dedicated to the nation include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep.

Had excellent interactions with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. It's inspiring to see firsthand how these initiatives are fostering better health, self-reliance, women empowerment, improved agricultural practices and more. The life journeys I heard were truly… pic.twitter.com/JEYFHb1ZaZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Primary Health Care facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi Centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.

Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep will boost tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular public figure in the world. His visit to Lakshadweep therefore brings a different dimension to the future of tourism on the island. PM Modi not only shared his views about the tourism potential of the Union Territory during his speech but also posted his experience on his X handle. His post on X included stunning photographs of the picturesque beauty of the island.

PM Narendra Modi at Lakshadweep Beach. Image Source: X handle of Narendra Modi

In his speech addressing the beneficiaries of various government schemes in Lakshadweep, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The union government is making efforts to place the Union Territory on the international tourism map. Lakshadweep has gained international recognition due to the recent G20 meeting held here. Today, India is focusing on increasing its share in the global seafood market. Lakshadweep is significantly benefitting from this.

PM Narendra Modi at Lakshadweep Beach. Image Source: X handle of Narendra Modi

PM Modi added, “A destination-specific master plan is being drafted for Lakshadweep under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. Lakshadweep is home to two blue-flag beaches. Lakshadweep is turning out to be a prime destination for cruise tourism. The tourist footfalls here have increased fivefold in the last five years and we will see that it grows further.”

Comparing Lakshadweep with other similar tourist destinations, he said, “Those wanting to visit the island nations in foreign lands should once visit Lakshadweep and experience the beauty of this place. Once you witness the beauty of Lakshadweep, other destinations in the world will appear pale. I assure the people of Lakshadweep that the central government will continue to take every possible step to ensure their ease of living, ease of travel and ease of doing business. Lakshadweep will play a strong role in creating a Viksit Bharat.”

PM Modi’s tourism experience inspires millions

Apart from attending public programs, PM Narendra Modi also took part in some adventurous activities in the scenic islands. He tried snorkelling and shared photographs of the same. PM Modi also shared two underwater photographs of coral reefs and other marine life. He also shared images of enjoying some time on the beach. After PM Modi posted those images, the number of searches for the terms Lakshadweep and snorkelling skyrocketed.

For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.



During my stay, I also tried snorkelling – what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

In his X post, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep’s tranquillity is also mesmerising. It allowed me to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians. For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling – what an exhilarating experience it was!”

Rajiv Gandhi used INS Vikrant as a personal taxi for his Lakshadweep picnic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Lakshadweep islands stands in sharp contrast to Rajiv Gandhi’s infamous picnic at Lakshadweep. PM Modi inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stones of many others. He interacted with the people of Lakshadweep. His recreational activities like snorkelling and relaxing at the beach were also put in public to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

Rajiv Gandhi enjoyed the Lakshadweep picnic with many others. Image Source: India Today

On the other hand, Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to Lakshadweep was nothing but a merrymaking affair with friends and families exploiting the public facilities for personal holiday picnics. This included using an aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy INS Viraat as a personal taxi. This infamous holiday celebration by Rajiv Gandhi with his wife Sonia Gandhi, kids Rahul and Priyanka, his in-laws from Italy, and his friends from Bollywood took place in 1987. Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India at that time. PM Narendra Modi had criticised this exercise in an election rally in Delhi in May 2019.

Rajiv Gandhi having coconut water at Lakshadweep. Image Source: India Today

The holidaying group included Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi’s mother, her brother and a maternal uncle. Also present were then MP Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan and their two children, the daughter of Amitabh’s brother Ajitabh, and former minister Arun Singh’s brother Bijendra Singh’s wife and daughter.

Rajiv Gandhi stayed at this cottage in Lakshadweep. Image Source: India Today

The location for the vacation was Bangaram, a small uninhabited island in the Lakshadweep archipelago. INS Viraat, the lone carrier of the Indian navy at that time, was used to transport the Gandhi family and their companions, who moved in the Arabian Sea for 10 days for this vacation.

An aircraft carrier does not move alone in the sea, a carrier is the nerve centre of a carrier battle group and it is always surrounded by several warships. Even a submarine was present during the trip. This means huge expenditure, blatant misuse of defence resources and putting national security at potential risk.

Helicopter taking the Gandhis back to Cochin. Image Source: India Today

As the island was uninhabited, everything needed for the guests was needed to be transported from other places. The Lakshadweep administration looked after the logistics of the 10-day vacation, and their helicopter was pressed into service for this purpose. A shipment of wines and spirits arrived from the capital. In Agatti, a poultry farm with 100 chickens was established. The island contributed its specialities: Lakshadweep papaya, sapota, small yellow bananas, and guavas, along with sugar and freshly caught fish.

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at Cochin airport. Image Source: India Today

Kavaratti dispatched butter and 100 loaves of bread, while from Cochin, a variety of items were sent including Cadbury’s chocolates, 40 crates of soft drinks, 300 bottles of mineral water, Amul Cheese, cashews, sweet limes, various condiments, 20 kg of flour, 105 kg of basmati rice, and a selection of fresh vegetables. The initial batch of non-perishable goods was shipped to Bangaram on 23rd December 1987. A second shipment followed three days later, with further restocking occurring on 1st January 1987.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshwadeep was intended to celebrate development and boost tourism, it is evident that the then-prime minister of India, a country which was then dealing with severe poverty, starvation, unemployment, and a host of other problems, was using a large portion of its defence budget for a lavish holiday for his friends and extended family.