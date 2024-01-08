Indian online travel company, Ease My Trip, has suspended all flight bookings to Maldives on its platform amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and the island nation.

The development was confirmed by the company’s CEO Nishant Pitti on X (formerly Twitter). In a tweet, he stated, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

It must be mentioned that ‘Ease My Trip’ holds an 8.1% market share in all online travel bookings in India. As such, the snub will cost significantly to the tourism industry of Maldives.

A large number of Indians have reportedly cancelled their trips to the Maldives after some Maldivian politicians including Ministers made crass, racist Hinduphobic commentary on Indians and insulting barbs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Lakshadweep visit.

The recent diplomatic row started when jittery Maldivian social media users and politicians made deplorable comments about PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit.

The Background of the Controversy

On January 4, PM Narendra Modi shared some pictures of his recent visit to Lakshadweep as he exhorted people to explore the scenic island in what could be seen as a push to his ‘vocal for local’ slogan, and an effort to give a boost to tourism in the island.

Following PM Modi’s tweet posting stunning vistas from the Lakshadweep Islands, several social media users in India called for Indians to visit the place over foreign destinations, including the Maldives, which shares similar geographical characteristics as the Lakshadweep Islands.

That touched off bitter reactions from Maldivian counterparts, including governmental functionaries and prominent citizens, many of whom resorted to making churlish remarks against India, Indians, and the Indian PM.

Screengrab of the tweet by Mariyam Shiuna

Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, recently made insulting remarks against PM Modi, referring to him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’ after he posted pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep Islands.

“What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives,” Shiuna tweeted. The post was deleted after backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Indian social media users slammed the Maldives government officials, including Shiuna, for their crass remarks against the Indian Prime Minister.

It is worth noting that PM Modi did not mention the Maldives anywhere in his tweets. Similarly, other officials and prominent personalities too have taken to social media, making obnoxious remarks against India and Indians.

Here is Maldives govt official says "permanent smell in the rooms" after PM Modi's Lakshadweep trip triggered a meltdown and a possible reduction in number of Indian tourists visiting Maldives. Indians, stop spending money on those who don't deserve it. Make them bend! pic.twitter.com/SdLZgEAkeq — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) January 5, 2024

On Friday (5th January), Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) also took to the microblogging site X to mock Indians.