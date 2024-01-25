French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in India as the distinguished Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations. Macron’s visit marks the completion of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the strategic partnership between India and France, fostering cooperation in defence, security, clean energy, trade, and technology.

Jaipur Sojourn: A Cultural Extravaganza

President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to India is set to commence with a fascinating exploration of Jaipur’s cultural heritage starting with a cultural event at Amber Fort. The French leader will then be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to explore the World Heritage Site Jantar Mantar, acknowledging its historical significance for the French. This observatory, built by Sawai Jai Singh, had French astronomers engaged in collaborative efforts with Indian counterparts in the 18th century.

In 1734, two French Jesuit astronomers from Chandernagore, under French control, were invited to the court of Sawai Jai Singh, the visionary ruler of Jaipur. Macron’s visit to this celestial tapestry serves as a symbolic nod to the historical collaboration between the two nations.

Royal Roadshow and Delightful Detours

A joint roadshow with PM Modi will take Macron from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate, with stops at iconic landmarks such as Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum. The day will conclude with a private dinner hosted by PM Modi at Rambagh Palace, setting the stage for Macron’s participation in the Republic Day parade in Delhi. Following their tour, the two leaders will hold in-depth bilateral talks.

Macron’s presence as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi underlines the close ties between the two nations. The French President is set to visit the French Embassy, partake in the ‘At Home’ function at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and attend an official banquet dinner. Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions.

On 26th January, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest. A French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators. An official statement said, “He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon’ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu.”

Macron follows in the footsteps of his predecessors who remained present as chief guests of India’s Republic Day celebrations. François Hollande in 2016, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, Jacques Chirac in 1998, Valery Giscard d’Estaing in 1980, and Prime Minister Jacques Chirac in 1976, have all strengthened the bonds between India and France on this significant occasion.

Accompanying President Macron is a high-profile delegation including ministers such as Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture) as well as CEOs, cultural personalities, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The visit underscores the commitment to deepen cooperation in various sectors.

25 Years of Indo-French Strategic Partnership

France and India are poised to reinforce their strategic partnership, ushering in a new era of collaboration encapsulated in the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap.” Commencing 25 years after the launch of this strategic alliance, the leaders of both nations, during discussions in Paris on 14th July, charted a course for the next quarter-century. This renewal aims to bolster trust-based cooperation, particularly evident in the defence sector, where joint efforts include advancements in platforms and technologies.

Why this visit by Emanuel Macron is important

President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India is a pivotal moment to actualise the shared aspirations outlined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The three pillars of this strategic framework — strengthening strategic autonomy, fostering international peace and security, and cultivating partnerships for the planet — will be the focal points of discussions between President Macron and Prime Minister Modi. This diplomatic exchange not only underscores their joint commitment to the Indo-Pacific region but also solidifies a remarkable 60-year cooperation in space exploration, climate monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

A particular emphasis on initiatives promoting student mobility aligns with President Macron’s goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030. Furthermore, the visit will fuel business ties and cross-investments, supported by France’s “Make It Iconic” nation-branding campaign, signifying India as a strategic priority. The significance of this visit extends beyond diplomatic conversations, embodying a commitment to fostering enduring connections between the peoples of France and India.