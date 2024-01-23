Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Exchange of fire between Naxals, police in Odisha’s Matkupa forest area

ANI
Odisha Naxals police
Representative Image (Picture Courtesy: Odisha Bhaskar)
19

Odisha police Special Operations Group (SOG) engaged in an exchange of fire with a group of Nazals on the State’s Kandhamal Boudh border in Matakupa reserve forest, police said.

The exchange of fire that lasted more than 30 minutes occurred on Monday afternoon.

The area falls under the Sagada Outpost of Manmunda police station in Boudh district.

Following the exchange of fire, the group of Naxals retreated, leaving behind a few camp articles and a sophisticated weapon.

Odisha police suspect that some Naxals might have sustained injuries during the confrontation.

As per information from the police, the Naxals belong to the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

More SOG teams have been sent for the operation while the search and combing operation continues, said police.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

