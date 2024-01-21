Ayodhya has been decked up like a bride for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony which is scheduled to take place on 22nd January. Flowers, wall art, murals and lamps have been illuminated to mark the grand event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with various other dignitaries from multiple fields including entertainment, politics, sports, spirituality, and business among others.

Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers, the producers behind the superhit cinematic venture HanuMan had promised to donate five rupees from each ticket sold to support the construction of the temple. They have kept their commitment and already raised Rs 2.6 to 2.7 crore for the sacred cause. The film’s team informed that they contributed Rs 2,66,41,055 in donations to the temple ahead of the temple’s inauguration ceremony.

They wrote, “As announced, Team HanuMan is going to donate a grand sum of ₹2,66,41,055 for 53,28,211 tickets sold so far for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.” Director Prasanth Varma previously revealed that the film’s team has already donated Rs 14 lakh from their first day of box office collection.

Mythri Movie Makers also shared a statement which confirmed the same and read, “Thank you to the 53,28,211 people who have joined the great cause of donating to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir amounting to a sum of Rs 2,66,41,055. You can also be a part of this wonderful initiative by watching HanuMan & immersing yourself in the divine experience.”

It added, “Rs 5 from your ticket spent will go to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Mythri Distribution team is honoured to have been a part of this historic moment.”

The makers declared at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on 7th January that they will donate Rs 5 from each ticket purchased to support the building of Ram Mandir. “HanuMan team has a key announcement to make on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. They have decided to donate Rs 5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir. I am announcing the news on behalf of the team. My heartfelt congratulations to the team of HanuMan for taking a noble decision,” announced legendary actor Chiranjeevi who was the chief guest at the program.

The Telugu-language project is a superhero flick and is inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman. The plot of HanuMan centres on a young man named Hanumanthu who discovers a totem in his tribe and acquires superpowers. The story revolves around his defence of his people against a greedy villain named Vinay with the aid of his sister Varalaxmi and lover Amritha.

It stars Teja Sajja in the title role, alongside Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai. The film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and is the first instalment of the director Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe (PVCU). It was released on 12 January on the occasion of Sankranti to positive reviews from critics and has already entered the Rs 100 crore club in India after over a week.