Wednesday, January 31, 2024
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand CM Hemant Soren lodges FIR against ED officials under SC/ST Act for searches...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren lodges FIR against ED officials under SC/ST Act for searches at his Delhi house, accuses them of “tarnishing his image”

In his complaint, Soren claimed that his image has been maligned by the ED officials who reached his Delhi residence without any prior information and allegedly propagated false news

OpIndia Staff
9

As Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is facing an Enforcement Directorate probe in a money laundering and land scam case, the CM lodged an FIR against ED officials under the SC/ST Act. As per reports, Hemant Soren filed the case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, accusing the ED officials of “tarnishing his image”.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate searched his house in Delhi on Monday in connection with the case. The agency seized ₹36 lakh in case, a BMW SUV and some “incriminating” documents at Soren’s residence, as per agency officials.

“An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials… we got the application from the Chief Minister,” Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, told PTI confirming the case filed against ED officials.

In his complaint, Soren claimed that his image has been maligned by the ED officials who reached his Delhi residence without any prior information and allegedly propagated false news, the SSP added.

The Jharkhand CM is wanted for interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a major land scam case. Soren has already skipped 9 ED summons. The current summon to him is the 10th summon by the probe agency. The ED had written to Jharkhand CM asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Earlier on January 22, ED issued a summons to Soren for the ninth time, asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 and 31 in the case.

Meanwhile, on January 20, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case. The eighth summons was issued to Soren on January 13, asking him to be available for questioning between January 16 to 20, in the case.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the investigation pertains to a “huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia” in Jharkhand. The ED officials are investigating the illegal purchase and sale of 4.55 acres of land under military control in Ranchi. 

The ED had opened a probe into three cases of land fraud based on numerous First Information Reports filed by the Jharkhand Police and the West Bengal Police against Pradip Bagchi, Bishnu Kumar Agarwal, Bhanu Pratap Prasad as well as others under various Indian Penal Code sections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘We will come with swords in our hands to slaughter you collectively’: What ISIS magazine says on Hindus, Ayodhya, NIT Srinagar issues and more

Anurag -

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new consumers with immediate effect, banking transactions to be stopped from 29 February

OpIndia Staff -

Mass marriage of hundreds of women without grooms: FIR against govt officials after major scam unearthed in UP Group Marriage Scheme

OpIndia Staff -

From fertilizer import scam under UPA to fertilizer self-sufficiency under Modi govt: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s book captures how India has transformed itself

OpIndia Staff -

First respect your party workers then think about the country, he is a thief: Furious Congress workers in Katihar slam Rahul Gandhi for ignoring...

Rukma Rathore -

Big victory to Hindus as court allows puja in Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana at Gyanvapi complex, orders arrangements within 7 days: Read court order...

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC restricts entry of non-Hindus into Temples: Argument over burqa-clad visitors, and how TN govt tried to force ‘secularism’ in Temples 

Anurag -

Ayodhya: How a critically injured Devi Deen Pandey single-handedly killed 700 soldiers of Mir Baqi’s Mughal army to save Ram Janmabhoomi

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Muslim devotees must not be allowed to enter Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: All religions are not equal and neither are all ‘devotees’

Nupur J Sharma -

More divide in INDI Alliance: UP Congress in-charge says SP not following alliance dharma, announcing candidates is unacceptable

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com