Thursday, January 25, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Contractor who found the stone for sculpting Ram Lalla idol by Arun Yogiraj...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Contractor who found the stone for sculpting Ram Lalla idol by Arun Yogiraj was fined Rs 80,000 for alleged illegal quarrying at private property

Contractor Srinivas Nataraj was fined by mines and geology department after he removed huge granite stones to clear farmland owned by a Dalit

OpIndia Staff
(Image via Vijayapatha)
1

Even as the nation rejoices over the “return of Bhagwan Ram” to his rightful abode in Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha, Srinivas Nataraj, the local quarry contractor who found the Krishna Shila used for sculpting the Ram Lalla idol was left in tears. Srinivas was fined Rs 80,000 by Karnataka government’s mines and geology department for alleged illegal quarrying.

Srinivas Nataraj, a local quarry contractor who was given the contract to clear the rocks from the farming land belonging to a farmer named Ramdas, stated that one enormous rock was separated into three blocks and Arun Yogiraj – the Mysuru-based sculptor – chose one of the blocks for the idol for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the mines and geology department penalised him Rs 80,000 for allegedly illegally quarrying the land. He said that some informants had conveyed the word to the department prior to the stone block delivery and he was then fined.

According to a Vijayapatha report, Srinivas Nataraj, a resident of Harohalli-Gujjegoudanapura village, had to pawn his wife’s gold jewellery to pay the fine imposed on him. Srinivas said that he only cleared the rocks and moved to the next farmland. However, the mines and geology department accused him of illegal mining and levied a Rs 80,000 fine. The quarry contractor lamented that no one stepped forward to help him. “I am waiting for someone to help me too,” Srinivas said.

Notably, the land from where the black granite stone was procured is owned by a Dalit farmer Ramdas, who recently pledged to donate a part of his land for the construction of a temple of Bhagwan Ram. The 70-year-old farmer is a resident of Gujjegowdanapura village near Mysuru. He said that out of the 2.14 acres of land he owns, he wanted to clear the rocks for agricultural usage. Ramdas said that he decided to remove the rocks after failing to level the ground for farming. For this, he gave the contract to Srinivas Nataraj who cleared the stones.

Subsequently, sculptor Arun Yogiraj selected the stone block found in the cleared rocks, which he wanted to use for making the Ram Lalla idol. Later, stone blocks from the same property were again taken to carve idols of Bharatha, Lakshmana and Shatrughna, Srinivas Nataraj said.

Speaking about his pledge to construct a Ram Mandir on his land, Ramdas said, “We have an Anjaneya temple facing south, making it look like the Anjaneya idol is looking at the site from where the stone was mined for the Ram Lalla idol. I have, thus, decided to donate four guntas of land to construct a temple dedicated to Lord Ram here. We will meet Arun Yogiraj to carve the idol of Lord Ram for the temple.”

Notably, the Ram Mandir trust had appointed three sculptors to sculpt the Ram Lalla idol from stone. Out of the three, the one by Arun Yogiraj was selected by the trust as the idol to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir. The two idols not selected, a black stone sculpture by Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka and a white marble idol by Satyanarayan Pandey from Rajasthan, will be placed in prominent places in the temple complex.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was conducted by the hands of PM Narendra Modi on 22nd January 2024. The grand idol of Shri Ram’s Baal Swarup (childhood form) is now the revered God of over a billion Hindus across the world. There were 15 “Yajmans” for the consecration ceremony with RSS leader Anil Mishra and his wife Usha being the mukhya or pradhan yajman.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Indian Rupee stable while Chinese Yuan is falling: A feather in Modi government’s cap to keep currency stable in pre-election year

Omkar G -
The Indian rupee (INR, ₹) held steady against the U.S. dollar in 2023, depreciating just 0.5% to end the year at 83.17 per USD. Notably, the Chinese yuan and the Korean won, currencies of current account surplus nations, depreciated by nearly 3%.
News Reports

TheWire’s Arfa Khanum feels Hindus pressed saffron flags in her chest, confirms that she is a part of the legacy of Babur ki Aulaad:...

Jhankar Mohta -
Speaking at a book launch event organised by India International Center on January 23, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, the senior editor of The Wire highlighted her frustration with the way the people in the society she lives in celebrated Ram Lalla's homecoming by hoisting saffron flags

SC stays case against Swami Prasad Maurya over insult to Ramcharitmanas, calls UP police ‘touchy’: Where was this wisdom when Nupur Sharma quoted facts

Tamil Nadu: Journalist Nesaprabhu brutally attacked with machetes while he was on call with police requesting help, cops asked him to file complaint instead

Attacks on Hindus for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 18 processions across the country targeted by Islamists

BJP starts 2024 campaign, launches theme song for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold mega roadshow in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, visit Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar

ANI -

‘Breaking Hanuman idol is akin to cutting the neck of Sanatanis’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh fumes at CM Nitish Kumar over Hanuman idol vandalisation in...

OpIndia Staff -

Alabama: Kenneth Eugene Smith to become first death row inmate to be executed by Nitrogen, alternate method chosen due to unavailability of lethal drugs

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Rupee stable while Chinese Yuan is falling: A feather in Modi government’s cap to keep currency stable in pre-election year

Omkar G -

Ujjain: Bhim Army and Patidar community members clash after Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue was toppled, Congress supporters drag ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -

TheWire’s Arfa Khanum feels Hindus pressed saffron flags in her chest, confirms that she is a part of the legacy of Babur ki Aulaad:...

Jhankar Mohta -

SC stays case against Swami Prasad Maurya over insult to Ramcharitmanas, calls UP police ‘touchy’: Where was this wisdom when Nupur Sharma quoted facts

Anurag -

Jammu and Kashmir: More than 94,000 youths provided self-employment opportunities in a day

OpIndia Staff -

Amid the turmoil in I.N.D.I. bloc, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in power due to alliance with Lalu’s son, takes a dig at dynastic politics

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Wife demands divorce after husband takes her to Ayodhya in a family trip instead of planned honeymoon in Goa

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com