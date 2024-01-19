On Friday (19th January), the Kerala police shared that they had arrested the pastor of a Pentecostal Church for sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in Kattakkada. The 59-year-old pastor is booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. He was sent to judicial custody after presenting in a local court.

The incident took place on Wednesday (17th January) in the jurisdiction of the Kattakkada police station. The arrested accused pastor is identified as Raveendranath. He allegedly exploited the vulnerable 13-year-old victim boy who was abandoned by his mother.

The victim boy’s grandmother had gone to hospital and he was waiting for her to return when the pastor lured him under the pretense of hospitality. The pastor offered the boy cake. Then he showed him pornographic content on a tablet. He then sexually abused the boy, as per reports.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police filed an FIR and booked the pastor under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Raveendranath was then arrested and presented before a local court. The court has sent him to judicial custody.