The Eelapatheeswarar Alayam temple in London’s Wembley was allegedly attacked on 6th January when an “aggressive intruder” desecrated the idols of the temple. The Metropolitan Police has been called for the protecion of the temple.

As per a report, a man entered the temple of Bhagwan Shiva while wearing his shoes, which is prohibited inside temples as a sign for respect for the deity. The man was told by the devotees and temple volunteers to not do so.

The man broke out in anger and threw one of the murtis (idols) out of he sancum sanctorum and smashed a diya (oil lamp) which was lit in the sanctum sanctorum. The man was restrained.

Rajasingham Jayadevan, the Founder of the temple and the General Secretary of its Board of Trustees reportedly said, “One of the devotees and our volunteers managed to restrain him after he became extremely aggressive, and were successfully able to catch the murti which was thrown.”

Jayadevan said the accused was being very aggressive towards the people present at the temple and also towards the police, one of whom was also assaulted.

He said, “He was being very aggressive, not only towards the people present there but also towards the police after they arrived. I believe he assaulted one of the police officers too. We are very thankful and appreciative of the swift and effective response of the police. We really welcome their extra support after the truly terrifying incidence.”

Jayadevan said that the actions of the accused may be relaed to the Israel-Gaza conflict. “I feel like this individual’s actions may be in relation to India’s support towards Israel in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.”

A statement by the police read, “It was reported that the 22-year-old man was causing a significant disturbance inside the temple. Officers attended and the man was detained. He was taken to hospital as a precaution due to his elevated heart rate and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken into police custody.”

A netizen pointed out that the temple was built by Eelam Tamils who had fled Sri Lanka owing to decades-long civil war.

This is pretty messed up. This temple has nothing to do with India or Israel or Gaza. Was built by Eelam Tamils who fled Sri Lanka due to the Decades long Civil war there. To attack a place of peace, sanctuary, tradition & culture is extremely vile and evil. I pray to Lord Shiva… https://t.co/z1454pr7wv — Satheesh Raj (@satheeshraj88) January 9, 2024

Jayadevan said that the community has lived peacefully and in harmony with the local mosque for the past 20 years and enjoy a relationship of mutual respect.

However, the incident has sparked concern within the local Hindu community.