Wednesday, January 3, 2024
HomeLawLucknow Court orders AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who is already in jail, to pay...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Lucknow Court orders AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who is already in jail, to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to former UP Minister in defamation case

Sanjay Singh had accused Mahendra Singh, the then Jal Shakti minister of Uttar Pradesh, of indulging in corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission without any basis.

OpIndia Staff
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Image Source: News Aroma)
6

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is already in jail in the Delhi liquor policy case, is facing more legal trouble after a Lucknow court imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on him in a defamation case. On Wednesday, January 3, a Lucknow Court ordered Sanjay Singh to pay Rs 1 Lakh as compensation to former Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh in a defamation case.

In an order, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Kamla Kant Gupta directed the AAP MP to pay the damages within two months, following which an interest of six per cent will be imposed on the amount. The order was passed on the suit filed by former Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh around 2 years ago in response to Sanjay Singh’s defamatory and derogatory remarks accusing Mahendra Singh.

The court had issued a notice to Sanjay Singh, but he did not respond to it, therefore, the court proceeded ex-parte against him.

The court has also asked Sanjay Singh to remove the videos and defamatory remarks from his social media feed where he had accused the former minister of corruption without any basis.

Sanjay Singh had accused Mahendra Singh, the then Jal Shakti minister of Uttar Pradesh, of indulging in corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The AAP leader made the accusation while addressing a press conference in Lucknow on August 8, 2021.

Sanjay Singh had also tweeted about the same allegations from his social media handle.

Sanjay Singh is currently in jail

In October last year,  the Enforcement Directorate arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh following 10-hour-long raids at his residence in Delhi. The probe agency raided the AAP MP’s house and questioned him in relation to the ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Notably, Sanjay Singh’s name had appeared multiple times in the charge sheet filed by the ED. According to the charge sheet, Dinesh Arora, who has turned approver, had met Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of Sanjay Singh. In a statement, Arora told ED he met Singh at an event and later came in touch with former Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSanjay Singh jail
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rape and assault; beheading threats to force-feeding beef to Nikah and more: 153 cases of ‘Love Jihad’ which OpIndia covered in 2023

Jhankar Mohta -

Delhi L-G grants permission for CBI probe against two forest department officials in Rs 223 crore corruption case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Godhra-like incident can take place in Karnataka’: Congress leader BK Hariprasad over consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, BJP demands arrest

OpIndia Staff -

Saved in 90 seconds: How crew of Japan Airlines plane, which was engulfed in flames, safely evacuated all onboard

OpIndia Staff -

Ethanol blending saved ₹24,300 crore foreign exchange in 2022-23, 20% blended petrol will be available in the entire country by 2025: Hardeep Singh Puri

ANI -

MP: Shajapur collector removed from post after asking ‘aukat’ of a driver, CM Yadav says such behaviour won’t be tolerated

OpIndia Staff -

Sexual assault in Metaverse: 16-year-old British girl’s avatar virtually ‘gang-raped’ in Meta-owned immersive virtual reality game, UK police launches probe

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ram Siya Ram’: Virat Kohli’s gestures during the unofficial entrance song of South African player Keshav Maharaj wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -

MP: 70 kgs of beef confiscated from the engagement ceremony of Shabnam Bibi’s daughter in Khandwa, 8 legs of slaughtered cows also recovered

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Enforcement Directorate raids premises of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav in forex rules violation case

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com