MHA cancels FCRA registration of Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research

The MHA's action comes almost a year after CPR's FCRA registration was suspended for 180 days and then the suspension was extended for another 180 days. The MHA suspended the FCRA licence of CPR in February last year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) for allegedly violating certain foreign funding norms.

“The FCRA has been cancelled via order received on January 10″ and the institution will weigh its options to seek justice,” Yamini Aiyar, President, CPR said while speaking to ANI.

Yamini Aiyar is the daughter of controversial Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

The MHA cited reports published by CPR on “current affairs programs” as one of the reasons for the cancellation.

Earlier in September 2022, the Income Tax department conducted a ‘survey’ operation against CPR, and two other organisations- Oxfam India and a Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) — as part of a probe to look into their foreign funding.

In July 2023, the Income Tax Department reportedly informed the ‘Centre for Policy Research (CPR),’ run by the daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, about the withdrawal of its tax exemption status.

Oxfam India’s foreign funding is also blocked in India as MHA, in December 2021, refused to renew its FCRA licence. Parallelly, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Oxfam India.

The CPR then filed a challenge in the Delhi High Court against the suspension of its license too.

The MHA then contended that CPR’s foreign funding should be ceased due to concerns about receiving foreign contributions for undesirable purposes that could impact the country’s economic interests.

The MHA had further accused the CPR of transferring foreign contributions to other entities and depositing them in non-designated accounts, violating the FCRA. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Searched termsCPR FCRA, Yamini Aiyar, Mani Shankar Aiyar
