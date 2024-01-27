Saturday, January 27, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMP: Police arrest 22 people in connection with the installation, and removal of Sardar...
News Reports
Updated:

MP: Police arrest 22 people in connection with the installation, and removal of Sardar Patel’s statue in Ujjain

Notably, on Thursday morning, a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel installed near Krishi Upaj Mandi by people of one group, was removed by another group as a result of which a clash broke out in the district. Upon getting the information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and talked to both parties.

ANI
Ujjain Sardar Patel Statue
Sardar Patel statue being removed by a group in Ujjain (Image Source: The Hindu)
2

Twenty-two people have been arrested so far in connection with the installation and removal of a statue of a great personality (Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel) in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, a police official said on Saturday.

The installation and removal of a statue of the eminent personality occurred near Krishi Upaj Mandi under the jurisdiction of Makdone police station in the district on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, “An incident had come to light under Makdone police station where a statue of a great personality was installed, which was against the rules and the way it was removed from there was also against the law. Therefore, three cases were registered in this matter and the accused identified in this case are being continuously arrested.”

“The first case was against the government employee who created hindrance during duty. In the second case, 16 accused were identified who were arrested on Friday and in the third case in six people were identified, especially those who had stalled the idol were taken into custody so far and action was being taken against them,” SP Sharma said.

The situation is normal now, the markets started functioning smoothly within two hours of the clash incident and no such situation has arisen again anywhere, he added.

Notably, on Thursday morning, a statue of the great personality installed near Krishi Upaj Mandi by people of one group, was removed by another group as a result of which a clash broke out in the district. Upon getting the information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and talked to both parties.

Earlier, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Guru Prasad Parashar said that a Sub Inspector (SI) of Makdone police station, Lalchand Sharma, had sustained injuries in the incident and Prima facie, Makdone station in charge Bhim Singh Deora was suspended for serious negligence in the incident.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“Congress has lost its strength”: After TMC, AAP & SP, now seat-sharing tensions emerge between DMK-Congress as INDI Alliance withers

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Gilgit-Baltistan economy paralysed as the region comes to a standstill amid massive protests against hikes in subsidised wheat prices and power outages

OpIndia Staff -

Yogi Adityanath fulfils the wish of Asian Games gold medalist Parul Chaudhary to become DSP. Here is the backstory

OpIndia Staff -

Husband duty-bound to provide maintenance to wife even if he has no income; can earn Rs 350-400 as unskilled labourer: Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -

‘Woke up to him raping me’: 21-year old girl drugged and assaulted by ‘Instagram friend’ in Mumbai, netizens share similar experience with him in...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada working back toward a healthier relationship with India, India cooperating with Nijjar murder probe: Retired Canadian NSA Jody Thomas

OpIndia Staff -

Won’t forget tea with PM Modi because it was paid with UPI, this is innovation: French President Emmanuel Macron

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala High Court suspends two officials on Republic Day over derogatory stage show against Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -

Nitish Kumar’s political journey: From Lalu to BJP to Lalu to BJP to Lalu to…….. What will the ‘Palti Master’ do next?

Gopal Tiwari -

Sudheendra Kulkarni says calling Ambedakar the ‘father of constitution’ is incorrect and Nehru contributed more, Congress leader Sam Pitroda endorses it

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com