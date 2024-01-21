Ayodhya has been decked up with all sorts of decorations to welcome visitors as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “Pran Pratishtha” (consecration ceremony) of Ram Mandir on 22nd January. As well-wishes stream in from all across the world, David Seymour, the Minister for Regulation in New Zealand has also stepped out to greet Hindus on the historic occasion.

He stated, “I am very pleased to be here today. Jai Shri Ram to the entire planet and what a wonderful celebration of a monument that will last a thousand years. I want to congratulate everybody in India including and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership that has made this construction possible after 500 years, ready to last another 1000 years. It’s a testament to what people can do.”

He added, “I wish PM Modi courage and wisdom as he helps over a billion people in India navigate the challenges of the world today. I hope that he will have strength and faith that allow him to see the challenges before they become crucial and wisely help the Indian nation navigate through them. I’d be delighted to visit the Ram Temple. I am very happy to discuss any opportunities with the Indian government. Wish you all the very best for a wonderful celebration.”

#WATCH | On Pran Pratishtha ceremony, New Zealand Minister for Regulation, David Seymour says "Jai Shree Ram…I want to congratulate everyone in India including PM Modi for his leadership that has made this construction (Ram Temple) possible after 500 years, ready to last… pic.twitter.com/hRPE3cANzn — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

More than 100 private aircraft are expected to land at the recently opened Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham (MVIAA) and other nearby airports as the holy city of Ayodhya gets ready to host the inauguration event.

Operational since 30th December 2023, the recently opened airport features eight bays or aprons, that can hold smaller aircraft and single-aisle 200-seaters. The festivities which are expected to draw over 8,000 VIPs, celebrities, actors, businesspeople, saints, seers, and other notable guests are slated to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On 19th January, images of Lord Ram’s idol that was placed on the marble mandapa in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple’s garbhagriha surfaced online. The idol is crafted from ‘shyamal’ (dark) stone which shows the deity as a five-year-old boy standing on a lotus composed of the same stone.

The 150 kg and 51-inch idol sculpted by popular Mysuru artist Arun Yogiraj was brought to the temple on the night of 17th January accompanied by the chanting of prayers and placed on the marble pedestal in the Garbhagriha in the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in his presence.