As the sacred city of Ayodhya prepares to host the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir on 22nd January, the skies above are set to be busy with the arrival of more than 100 private planes at the recently inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham (MVIAA) and other airports near Ayodhya.

The highly anticipated event, graced by the presence of esteemed VVIPs, celebrities, and dignitaries, presents a logistical challenge as the city braces itself for an influx of high-profile guests. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a recent announcement, disclosed that the MVIAA has already received over 40 requests for chartered flight landings, signifying the magnitude of the occasion.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to be a grand affair, with various rituals and traditions taking place to mark the official consecration of the new Ram Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the ceremonies, which are anticipated to be attended by over 8,000 VIPs, celebrities, actors, industrialists, saints, seers, and other distinguished guests. The sheer scale of the event has led to a surge in private jet travel, with around 100 chartered planes making their way to Ayodhya to partake in this historic moment.

The newly inaugurated MVIAA, operational since 30th December 2023, boasts eight bays (aprons) designed to accommodate single-aisle 200-seater aircraft and smaller planes. However, the grandeur of the event and the limited parking facilities at MVIAA have prompted strategic planning to ensure a seamless experience for both arriving and departing flights. With at least four parking slots expected to be occupied by Prime Minister Modi’s aircraft upon arrival, the Ayodhya airport is making provisions for alternate parking at a dozen airports within a 1,000-kilometer radius.

Airports across five states—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—have been selected to share parking spaces for the private jets. Among the identified airports are Khajuraho, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Gaya, and Deoghar. This meticulous coordination ensures that once dignitaries are dropped off in Ayodhya, some jets will fly to these alternative airports to make room for incoming flights, adhering to the ‘drop-and-move’ policy.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has played a crucial role in orchestrating these parking arrangements. A dozen airports have been strategically chosen to facilitate the night halts of private jets after they drop off their distinguished passengers in Ayodhya. This collaborative effort spans states and aims to accommodate the surge in air traffic expected on the day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event.

The travel times between Ayodhya and the identified airports vary, with a flight to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow taking approximately 39 minutes and the farthest destination, Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, requiring 1 hour and 16 minutes by flight. This careful consideration of distances ensures efficient travel for the VVIPs and dignitaries who will be flying in on private jets, including the 10-seater Dassault Falcon 2000, Embraer 135 LR & Legacy 650, Cessna, Beechcraft Super King Air 200, and Bombardier.

Club One Air, a prominent luxury charter plane service, has reported bookings for three Falcon 2000 business jets for the temple inauguration, adding to the opulence of the occasion. Despite the challenges posed by limited parking facilities, the coordinated efforts and meticulous planning reflect the commitment to making the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony a seamless and grandiose experience for all attendees.