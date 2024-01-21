Sunday, January 21, 2024
Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Darshan of old idol temporarily halted, PM Modi to visit key temples in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff
Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Darshan of old idol temporarily halted, PM Modi to visit key temples in Tamil Nadu
New idol of Ram Lalla, PM Modi, images via Aaj Tak
Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir scheduled to be held on Monday (22nd January), the darshan of the old idol of ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’ has been temporarily stopped.

The murti kept in a makeshift temple will be relocated to the sanctum sanctorum of the newly built Ram Mandir on Sunday (21st January).

According to Satyendra Das, the pujari of ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’ at the makeshift temple, the darshan of the idol is expected to resume from Tuesday (23rd January).

In the meantime, a series of rituals surrounding the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla are being completed. This included ‘adhivas’ rituals for the idol’s eyes and adorning the entire frame with various flowers sourced from different parts of the country.

Approximately 50 kg of flowers, including lotus, rose, jasmine, and chrysanthemum, were used in the rituals. During the ‘snapan’ ritual, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir was washed with water from 81 “Kalash” or urns.

These urns were gathered from various religious sites and rivers nationwide, including Sitamarhi in Bihar and Nepal, which are regarded as the birthplace of Sita.

The rituals that are being conducted on Sunday (21st January) include ‘Shakradhivas’, ‘Phaladhivas’ and ‘Pushpadhivas’. They involve offerings of sugar, sweets, fruits, and flowers to the idol of Ram Lalla.

PM Modi to visit temples in Tamil Nadu

On Saturday (20th January), Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram city of Tamil Nadu. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, has one of the longest corridors.

The lingam in the temple was placed by Lord Ram and Maa Sita. The temple is one among the 12 jyotirlingas and one among 4 CharDhams.

PM Modi is set to visit the Sri Kothandarama Swamy in Dhanushkodi on Sunday (21st january). It is believed that Lord Ram met Vibishana at this temple and conducted his coronation.

