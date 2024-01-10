As the 22nd of January approaches, the holy city of Ayodhya prepares for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir. The construction of Shri Ram’s holy abode is in full swing, and preparations for God’s grand arrival are well underway. The grand temple of Shri Ram being built after countless sacrifices from the Mughal to the Mulayam eras is expected to be concluded by December 2025.

The OpIndia team visited the under-construction Ram temple and the nearby areas. We found that Yagyashala and Vedashala are also being developed within the under-construction temple. In addition, billionaire businessmen and senior officials were seen volunteering here.

Construction work going on 24×7

OpIndia’s ground report noted that the staffers are working around the clock to construct the temple from the sanctum sanctorum to the boundaries. The whirring sound of large modern machines equipped with advanced technology is always audible. The workers turn through several shifts. These workers have come from all over the country.

We also spoke to the volunteers working there. They asserted that they were blessed for having been selected for the holy task of building the temple of Lord Ram. The employees reported that adequate arrangements had been made for their lodging and meals.

Workers heading back to their camps after completing their shift

Billionaires doing ‘shramdaan’ as volunteers at Ram Mandir

During this time, OpIndia found that many prestigious families, big industrialists, big personalities from various fields, and top officials from private companies are also volunteering there. Many of these volunteers arrived in Ayodhya in luxury cars such as Jaguars and BMWs and stayed in five-star hotels.

Off camera, these people said that other members of their family would also do Shramdaan here as volunteers. They further declared that he would donate the wages received from Shramdaan to the Shri Ram Temple and that he would take the receipt with them as Prasad.

Many billionaires and industrialists are also doing Shramdaan at the Ram Mandir

Women CRPF personnel are guarding the Ram Mandir

The holy abode of Lord Ram is being constructed under strict security with the first phase beginning with Uttar Pradesh Police. Following that, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ensures security around the sanctum sanctorum through PAC and SSF personnel. Currently, CRPF Battalion 233 is stationed here.

The women’s battalion of the CRPF is in charge of the security of the central location inside the temple premises. Women commandos can be seen standing guard with automatic weapons. Alongside the women guards, UP Police security personnel have been deployed to assist them.

The Yogi government additionally formed units of the UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Ayodhya to ensure the security of the Ram temple. In civil dress, the highly trained police officers in these units patrol not only the temple grounds but also surrounding areas as well.

Ved Pathshalas, Gaushalas, museum, and much more in the Temple compound

Many other important places are being built in the complex, in addition to the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the under-construction temple. Yagyashala for Havan and puja, Veda Pathshala for students, and Gaushala for cow protection are among these sites. A ritual pavilion, satsang bhawan, museum, and a 360-degree theatre are also being constructed on its premises.

Visitors will be able to learn more about Lord Ram and his life history by visiting the library, museum, and theatre. Separate buildings are being built for the benefit of Sant Niwas and pilgrims. Furthermore, there will be a guest house here. A library and research centre will also be set up near these buildings.

In addition, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s office and administrative building will be part of the temple complex. In one corner, there will also be restrooms and other amenities. Many security checkpoints will be set up throughout the temple complex, with deployed security personnel keeping an eye on every nook and cranny. Men and women will be among the security personnel. A firefighting team will also be present on the temple grounds.

Impregnable security at Ram Mandir

The temple complex has been divided into five zones for security reasons. Isolation, red, yellow, blue, and green zones are their names. In each zone, adequate security forces will be deployed. These security forces will be an amalgam of state and centre. Armed security personnel will also be stationed on steamers and boats near the temple’s riverfront. All sensitive areas are being monitored with modern security equipment.

CCTV will be used to monitor the entire area surrounding the temple. The number of vehicles coming and going will be scanned continuously. The whole area will be designated an arm-free zone, except for security forces. This means that, aside from the security forces stationed here, no one will be permitted to bring any weapons.

Remnants found during the excavations still present on temple premises

Along with external extremist attacks, Lord Ram’s Janmbhoomi had to be under court orders for many years. On the orders of the court, the temple complex was excavated several times. The evidence found during this excavation was crucial in the decision to grant Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus.

The evidence found during the temple including the remnants of a North Indian-style temple beneath the disputed site exposed the false claims of those fighting for masjid. Many of the remnants found during the excavation remain preserved at the temple, where the devotees are having the darshan of Lord Ram at a temporary site.

Shivling and other artefacts found during the excavations

The foremost attraction is the Shivaling, which is about 5 feet long and is kept in a steel enclosure within the temple grounds under tight security. A special arrangement has been made to offer Jal on this Shivling.

Moreover, beautiful designs depicting the Hindu art be seen succinctly on the pillars found during the excavation. Some idols, which are considered to be representations of gods and goddesses, have also been kept there. These artefacts demonstrate that Hindu civilization was remarkably advanced in ancient times.