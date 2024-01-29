On Monday (29th January), PM Narendra Modi participated in the 7th edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’, organised at Bharat Mandapam in the National Capital.

As per reports, about 2.05 crore students, 14.93 lakh teachers and 5.69 lakh parents have registered for the 2024 edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’.

PM Modi inspected an exhibition of projects, ranging from science and technology to arts, put out by students before addressing their questions during the event.

PM Modi shares ways to handle pressure

At the very onset, students asked the Indian Prime Minister about ways to handle the pressure of examinations. PM Modi said, “This same question has been asked in the last 6 seasons of Pariksha Pe Charcha, but in a different manner. This shows that the problem has been recurrent for each batch.”

“First, we have to make ourselves strong enough to handle any kind of pressure. We have to mentally prepare ourselves to bear the challenge,” he added.

He cited an example of how people who live in warmer climates prepare themselves mentally before visiting cold places, which in turn eases the process of acclimatisation. PM Modi urged students to follow the same mental preparation for their studies as well.

He highlighted that there are two kinds of pressure, one which is self-created and the other which is based on societal expectations. The Indian Prime Minister asked the students to set realistic goals and step them up gradually instead of overburdening themselves with studies.

He added that students also face the burden of expectations from siblings, parents and teachers.

On peer pressure and unhealthy competitions

PM Modi was also asked by students about competition, unhealthy competitions and the feeling of competing with their friends.

He said that life would become dull in the absence of competition. He urged students to compete with themselves and not with their friends as the latter’s academic performance will not impact their results.

“Parents should also avoid comparing their child with other children from their batch, siblings etc. This will bring in unhealthy competition, which will negatively impact your child and create a feeling of jealousy,” PM Modi emphasised.

In simple words, he asked parents to use ‘Sharma Ji ka Beta’ example to shame their wards. It is essentially a meme on how Indian parents always give example of another child to tell their kids they are not good enough

He requested students to take inspiration from the good academic performance of their friends and batchmates. “If your friend scores 90, then it is not the case that you are left with only 10 marks. You still have your 100 marks to score. This should be your mindset.”

He asked parents to not turn the scorecards of their children as visiting cards when they score well in exams. “When some students perform extremely well, their parents end up displaying their scorecard as their visiting card. This may create a feeling among students that they know everything and are best in the world.”

“This is a dangerous behaviour and we must take steps prevent it,” PM Modi pointed out.

Changing teacher-student dynamics

PM Modi noted that a teacher’s job is not limited to the mere act of teaching or leading the students onto the path of success. He stated that teachers must make efforts to motivate students and develop a strong bond with them.

He added that the relationship should be such that students do not feel hesitant to talk to them or discuss issues being faced by them. PM Modi lamented that the teacher-student dynamics are changing and the relationship has now been limited to the curriculum.

The bond between students and teachers must be beyond syllabus and curriculum. pic.twitter.com/IUhTUWyFHC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2024

“These days students do not call their teachers to talk to them about their exam stress. They feel that the interaction is limited to their subject. Stress will automatically disappear the day students believe that they can reach out to their teachers for every problem in life,” PM Modi highlighted.

Importance of practice before exams

During the 7th edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha‘, PM Modi emphasised the need to practice well before writing exams. He remarked that students spend a lot of time on electronic devices and have lost touch with writing on paper.

He asked students to practice writing, identify mistakes and correct their own answers. He also added that students should read the full question paper before attempting to answer questions.

“This will help you to make a strategy as to which questions will require more time,” PM Modi was heard saying.

Health is important

During his address to students, the Indian Prime Minister underlined that it is important for students to take care of their health. He said that if the health of students is not right, then, they may not be able to sit through 3 hours of their examination.

He said that our body needs to be recharged just like our phones. “Try to sit in sunlight for a few hours each day. It will help recharge your body. Make it a habit. Spend some time outdoors with a book,” the Prime Minister continued.

He emphasised on the need for adequate sleep for students and pointed out how the latter often deprive themselves of sleep by watching reels on the phone. Additionally, PM Modi remarked that exercise and a balanced diet are essential for physical and mental well-being.

Need for family time

The Indian Prime Minister also reiterated the need for quality family time. ”Families should get together each month, and talk about some motivational books and movies. This will build an environment of positivity and trust within the family.”

He also emphasised on the need for ‘no-gadget zones’ in the family, especially in bedrooms and during dinner. PM Modi pointed out how members of a family are often found glued to their cell phones in different corners of their house.