On Sunday (21st January), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the DMK-led-Tamil Nadu government for its verbal diktat to State temples against doing special pooja on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha.

In a tweet, BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai said, “It seems that the DMK government, which is engaged in anti-Hindu activities in the name of running a secular government, has banned special pujas and food offerings in Tamil Nadu temples.”

“What right does the DMK government have to interfere in temple practices? Apart from that, it is said that the police should not hold any program on behalf of the temple administration or the public in Tamil Nadu in view of the installation of the statue of Sri Ram and should not broadcast live through a big screen for the public to see,” he pointed out.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “TN govt has banned watching live telecast of #AyodhaRamMandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed.”

“Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action,” she further added.

As per a news report published by Tamil daily Dinamalar, the DMK-led-Tamil Nadu government had reportedly given ‘unofficial verbal directive’ to temples against conducting special prayers and offering Annadanam (free food) on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha.

The report pointed out that the government has verbally warned temple administrators against organising special programmes on behalf of the devotees.

“No special puja, offering of Annadanam and any related programs should be held in Tamil Nadu temples on the occasion of the opening ceremony of Ayodhya Ram temple. No program should be held on behalf of the temple administration or in the name of devotees or in the name of organizations or parties. It should not be advertised. Action will be taken against the concerned temple executive if any activities including Annadanam are done in violation,“ the report emphasised.

The report further added that the Tamil Nadu police are actively working to prevent the live telecast of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha on big screens in public places in the State.