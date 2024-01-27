Nitish Kumar, the seasoned politician hailing from Bihar, has traversed a remarkable and often unpredictable political journey since his foray into active state politics in 1974. Influenced by stalwarts such as Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, and George Fernandes, Kumar emerged as a prominent figure in the political landscape, embodying the ideals of the socialist class. His early years were marked by a commitment to challenging the hegemony of the Congress party, reflecting the values instilled by his political mentors.

The moniker “Sushasan Babu” was bestowed upon Nitish Kumar in 2005 when he undertook the Herculean task of steering Bihar away from the notorious “Jungle Raj” era that spanned from 1990 to 2005. However, his political trajectory has been punctuated by a series of alliances and realignments, earning him the epithet “Palti Master” or “Palti Kumar.” The epithet captures the essence of Kumar’s frequent switches between political camps, showcasing a dynamic and sometimes enigmatic aspect of his political persona.

As of January 2024, Nitish Kumar finds himself once again in the fold of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with the BJP, adding another chapter to his intricate political narrative. The question that looms is, how many political alliances has Nitish Kumar changed thus far in his illustrious career? Let’s delve into the nuanced tapestry of his political choices and alliances to decipher the complexities that have defined the trajectory of Bihar’s seasoned political operator.

Nitish Kumar has been a frequent side-switcher right from the beginning

In the nascent years of his political career, spanning from 1974 to 1987, Nitish Kumar showcased a penchant for aligning himself with various political entities, reflecting a fluidity that would become characteristic of his trajectory. Immersed in Jayaprakash Narayan’s movement, Kumar joined the Janata Party led by Satyendra Narain Sinha in the aftermath of the transformative period between 1974 and 1977. This marked the commencement of his active political engagement, a phase punctuated by a series of party affiliations.

Unlike the charismatic Lalu Prasad Yadav, renowned as a crowd puller, Nitish Kumar distinguished himself as a deft communicator. However, his early electoral endeavours were met with setbacks. Despite contesting the assembly elections in 1977 from Harnaut on a Janata Party ticket, victory eluded him. Undeterred, he persisted in his political pursuits, contesting once again from Harnaut in 1980, this time under the banner of the Janata Party (Secular). Unfortunately, success remained elusive.

The pattern of political realignments persisted, and Nitish Kumar continued his quest for political relevance. Finally tasting victory in the 1985 state assembly elections from Harnaut marked a turning point. However, the journey was marked not only by triumphs but also by a willingness to change allegiances. In 1987, he assumed the presidency of Yuva Lok Dal in Bihar, showcasing an ability to adapt to evolving political landscapes. The subsequent years saw Kumar’s rise within the Janata Dal, securing the position of General Secretary of the Bihar unit in 1989. Notably, during this period, he threw his support behind Lalu Prasad Yadav, endorsing him as the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly in 1989. The early 13 years of Nitish Kumar’s active political career bear witness to a dynamic and evolving political figure, one who navigated the intricate web of alliances with a certain degree of unpredictability.

From Janata Dal to Samata Party

Nitish Kumar’s political journey from 1989 to 1996 was characterized by another series of strategic moves and political realignments. Representing the Barh Lok Sabha constituency, he embarked on a national role as the Agriculture Minister in V P Singh’s government in 1989. This period marked his initiation into national politics, where he held significant positions and contributed to various central governments until 1994. During this time, Nitish Kumar witnessed the rise of Lalu Prasad Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar in 1990. Initially, the two leaders were very close to each other.

The socio-political landscape of Bihar transformed under Lalu Prasad Yadav’s regime, marked by anarchy and the dominance of Yadavs with a simultaneous suppression of upper castes. Nitish, challenging the Yadav dominance in backward-class politics, broke away from the Janata Dal in 1994. Forming the Samata Party with George Fernandes, he strategically garnered support from his OBC caste (Kurmi) supporters.

In 1996, he further solidified his political position by aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This shift marked a departure not only from the Janata Dal but also ideologically, as the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) formed in 1998, with its pro-Hindutva orientation, differed significantly from the socialist roots of Nitish’s earlier affiliations. This phase laid the groundwork for his subsequent roles within the NDA, setting the stage for the intricate political manoeuvres that would define his later years.

In NDA, Nitish Kumar became CM for the first time

The year 1998 marked the formal establishment of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and in the subsequent general elections in 1999, the alliance showcased its strength in Bihar, securing a commanding 41 out of 51 seats in the state. This resounding victory positioned the NDA as a formidable political force, with Nitish Kumar emerging as a key player within the alliance. Amidst the changing political landscape, the Janata Dal faced a nationwide setback, prompting Lalu Prasad Yadav to part ways and form the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 1997.

The subsequent 2000 assembly polls in Bihar witnessed a closely contested battle between the RJD and the NDA. Despite the RJD securing 124 seats and the NDA winning 108, the latter fell short of the numbers needed to form the government. In a twist of fate, Nitish Kumar, who had assumed the Chief Ministership on March 3, 2000, found himself resigning merely a week later on March 10, 2000, due to the NDA’s inability to muster the required support. with the backing of the Congress, Rabri Devi assumed the reins of Bihar. Nitish Kumar’s brief stint as Chief Minister in 2000, though short-lived, marked the initiation of his tenure in the top office in the state. During the period from 1998 to 2004, Nitish Kumar ascended to prominence within the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, holding various ministries and becoming a pivotal figure in national politics.

Nitish Kumar betrayed his political mentor George Fernandes

Nitish Kumar, once closely aligned with George Fernandes, his mentor and the chief architect of the Samata Party, navigated a tumultuous course that ultimately led to a rupture in their political association. He broke ties with George Fernandes during this period, and in a complex series of mergers, factions of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal coalesced to form a new entity known as Janata Dal (United) within the NDA on 30th October 2003. Despite the merger, Nitish Kumar continued to serve as a Union Minister.

The fallout with George Fernandes, however, went beyond mere political manoeuvring. Fernandes, a stalwart socialist and a mentor to Nitish, found himself sidelined within the evolving dynamics of the Janata Dal (United). According to reports, Fernandes had become a hindrance to Nitish Kumar’s perceived autocratic style of functioning. In a poignant 2009 letter to his old socialist associate Kumar Aurangabadkar, Fernandes expressed his disillusionment, stating, “What you mention about Nitish is correct. I brought that fellow, but he went on to see that I am sidelined.”

Ending a 17-year-old alliance with the BJP

In 2005, BJP and JDU jointly contested the Bihar assembly polls as NDA. They won a clear majority defeating Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD. The alliance came back to power in the 2010 assembly elections of Bihar. It was during this period that Nitish Kumar forged his image as the ‘Sushasan Babu’ committed to decimating the ‘Jungle Raj’ of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal that lasted from 1990 to 2005. In 2010, Narendra Modi – then CM of Gujarat – extended the help of Rs 5 Crores to the victims of the Kosi flood in Bihar. Big advertisements of the donation were seen in Hindi newspapers in Bihar.

This irked Nitish Kumar. By 2010, Narendra Modi had become a highly unwelcomed name in secular-socialist politics because of the allegations he faced regarding the Gujarat riots of 2002. Nitish Kumar had also kept his socialist face fairly intact despite his alliance with BJP. He was also aiming to snatch the Muslim vote bank in Bihar from Lalu Prasad Yadav. In that attempt, he started to distance himself from the BJP and especially Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar’s motive behind this was to become a unanimously accepted secular face of the PM candidate of the NDA despite his limited seat shares. He was eyeing the prime ministerial post for the 2014 general elections.

The BJP declared Narendra Modi as the head of the election campaign committee in 2013 and subsequently made him the prime ministerial candidate in September 2013. Nitish Kumar broke the 17-year-old alliance with the BJP in June 2013 and moved out of NDA.

Sacking Jitan Ram Manjhi

In the 2014 general elections, Nitish Kumar decided that JDU would fight the elections alone. Out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, JDU won 2. Taking the ‘moral responsibility’ for the defeat, Nitish Kumar resigned from the chief minister post on 17th May 2014. He made Jitan Ram Manjhi the chief minister. Within a year, the two leaders had a problem amongst themselves and Jitan Ram Manjhi had to leave the JDU to form his party Hindustani Awam Morcha. Nitish Kumar became the chief minister again on 22nd February 2015, just 8 months before the next assembly elections.

The Maha Gathbandhan Experiment

To fight the Modi wave, Nitish Kumar forged an alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD in the 2015 assembly elections. This alliance called the Maha Gathbandhan defeated the BJP in the 2015 assembly elections and Nitish Kumar became the chief minister yet again on 20th November 2015. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav was made the deputy chief minister. This alliance lasted till 26th July 2017.

Nitish Kumar came back to NDA

On 26th July 2017, Nitish Kumar broke the Maha Gathbandhan and joined hands with the BJP again. This alliance lasted for five years. While in this alliance, his party JDU fought the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and won 16 seats. The JDU-BJP alliance also contested the state assembly elections in 2020 as NDA. The alliance resumed power on 20th November 2020.

JDU and RJD partnered once again

In his next political flip, Nitish Kumar’s JDU left the BJP-led NDA and allied with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD once again. The new government was formed on 10th August 2022. Tejashwi Yadav was made the deputy chief minister again. Now, in January 2024, speculations are on that Nitish Kumar may join hands with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls of 2024.

Conclusion

In tracing Nitish Kumar’s political odyssey, we witness a tapestry woven with strategic alliances, betrayals, and dynamic shifts. From his early years influenced by socialist ideals to the pivotal role in the formation of Janata Dal (United), Kumar showcased adaptability amid Bihar’s intricate political landscape. Nitish’s manoeuvring saw him as Bihar’s Chief Minister, switching alliances for political survival. His departure from the BJP-led NDA and return, the Maha Gathbandhan experiment and the recent alliance with RJD reflect a political journey marked by selfish pragmatism. Nitish Kumar’s moniker, from “Sushasan Babu” to the “Palti Master,” encapsulates the paradox of a leader who, despite transformative governance, remains enigmatic due to his ever-shifting political allegiances.