Sunday, January 14, 2024
Updated:

Ram must be below poverty line, BJP is giving him house under BPL scheme: TMC MP Satabdi Roy mocks construction of Ram Mandir

"If one house each can be given to Ram's sons Luv Kush, then, the work will be complete," Satabdi Roy brazened out.

OpIndia Staff
Lord Ram and Satabdi Roy, images via TOI and Zee News
76

On Friday (12th January), Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Satabdi Roy courted controversy after she dubbed Lord Ram as ‘Below poverty line (BPL)’ to take potshots at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the Lok Sabha MP is heard saying, “They (BJP) are claiming that a house is being given to Ram. I was shocked to hear this. They have so much power to give a house to Ram.”

“Ram must be BPL (below poverty line). Likes houses are made for those who have BPL cards, it seems they (BJP) are giving the house to Ram under BPL scheme.”

“If one house each can be given to Ram’s sons Luv Kush, then, the work will be complete,” the Trinamool Congress leader brazened out.

While reacting strongly to her contentious remarks, BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar remarked, “Satabdi Roy’s statement on Prabhu Shri Ram itself proves @MamataOfficial led @AITCofficial’s mindset about Hindu faith and deep-rooted beliefs. This is disgraceful and insulting for every Hindu of the world…”

This is not the first time that a Trinamool Congress leader has made derogatory remarks about Lord Ram. In November 2020, a video of an alleged TMC politician went viral wherein he was seen telling Hindus that they cannot chant ‘jai Shree Ram’ in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress party’s disdain for Jai Shree Ram is not a secret. In May 2019, Mamata Banerjee had lost her cool when some people were chanting ‘the’Jai Shri Ram’ slogan on a road.

She also claimed that people chanting the sacred Hindu chant were criminals, and actions would be taken against them. Around a dozen individuals were arrested for chanting the slogan in front of the CM.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

