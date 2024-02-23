A shocking case of love jihad has come to light in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh where 21-year-old Dilshan pretended to be Deepak Kumar and befriended a minor Hindu girl. Afterwards, he formed a physical relationship with her under the pretext of love. He even used to tie a ‘kalawa’ (sacred thread) around his wrist and apply sandalwood ’tilak’ (sacred mark) on his forehead to identify himself as a Hindu.

The girl, nevertheless, discovered his reality after some time and voiced her opposition. The accused then began intimidating as well as torturing her repeatedly. She had enough of the abuse and eventually went to the Trans Yamuna police station to file a complaint which led to the accused’s arrest.

The juvenile resident of the Trans Yamuna police station neighbourhood in Agra’s Foundry Nagar stated that she met the perpetrator approximately four years ago. He is from Islam Nagar Tedi Bagiya Tehi Bagiya. He followed her every day while flaunting his ‘kalawa’ and ’tilak’ (the Hindu symbols). One day he stopped her on the way and introduced himself as Deepak. The offender told the victim that he was in love with her. She fell into his trap and accepted his romantic proposal.

Likewise, under the guise of being in love, he brought her to a location where he engaged in sexual relations with the underage girl and continued to have sex with her on multiple occasions afterwards. Meanwhile, she came to know about the truth and learned that Deepak Kumar is in fact a Muslim named Dilshan. She charged him with cheating and snapped ties with him. He apologised to her and promised to move to a different city after their marriage while pleading in the name of love. She was tricked by his sweet talk once again.

Dilshan regularly sexually exploited the girl for about four years and even recorded pornographic video of her. In the meantime, the girl’s family members fixed her marriage with someone else after which she informed the culprit of the development and pushed him to tie the knot with her. He then directed her to bring cash to elope from the house. She gave him money and asked him to buy a train ticket to Delhi. However, he took the amount but never returned.

Troubled by his actions, she ended their relationship and decided to wed the man of her family’s choice after which preparations commenced for their nuptials. The accused then called her one day and began threatening her. He warned that if she left him and married another man, he would make her explicit video viral on social media and defame her. Hence, the girl reported him to the authorities and a case was initiated against him and he was apprehended as a result. The matter is now under inquiry.