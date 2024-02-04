On Saturday (3rd February), the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) provided information based on historical records from 1920 about the demolition of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura by Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

A Right to Information (RTI) query was filed by one Ajay Pratap Singh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, with the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI.

He had sought specific information about Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura wherein the temple of Keshadeva was destroyed to build Shahi Idgah in 1670 CE. Singh had asked the ASI to provide details from its survey conducted in November 1920.

RTI query filed by Ajay Pratap Singh

“Please provide the complete notification details of the monument name- Portions of Katra Mound which are not in the position of Nazul tenants on which formerly stood a temple of Kehsavadeva which was dismantled and the site utilized for the mosque of Aurangzeb which is located in the locality and District Mathura had preliminary and final notification numbers and dates- UP 1465/1133 M: 25-11-1920 and UP 1669-M/113:27 -12-1920,” the RTI query read.

In its response, the Archaeological Survey of India attached its survey details from 1920. The Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex was listed at number 37 among a group of 39 monuments.

“No. 1669M./118SM-IN exercise of the powers conferred by section 3, sub-section (3) of the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act (VII of 1904) His Honour the Lieutenant. Governor is hereby pleased to confirm this department notification no. 1465/1133M., dated the 25th November, 1920, published at pages 1911 1924 of the United Provinces Gazette, dated the 27th November, 1920, relating to the undermentioned monuments,” it stated.

Screengrab of the RTI response by the Archaeological Survey of India

“The portions of Katra Mound which are not in the position of Nazul tenants on which formerly stood a temple of Kehsavadeva which was dismantled and the site utilized for the mosque of Aurangzeb,” ASI confirmed the location as Mathura.

Following the revelations made by the central agency in its RTI response, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh has informed that he will present the key piece of evidence before the High Court and then the Supreme Court. Singh is the President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas.

Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex

It must be mentioned that the Keshavdeva temple of Mathura was built about 5000 years ago. Lord Krishna was born at that site. Shri Krishna’s great-grandsons Vraj and Vrajnabha had built the Keshadeva temple in Mathura with the help of King Parikshit.

Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb issued a decree in 1670 CE to demolish the temple of Keshavdeva in Mathura. Following that, a Shahi Idgah Mosque was built there. It is believed that Aurangzeb himself offered namaz at the mosque built after destroying the Hindu temple.

This dispute in Mathura concerns the ownership rights of 13.37 acres of land. Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi owns 10.9 acres of land, while Shahi Idgah Mosque owns two and a half acres of land. The entire land belongs to the Hindu side.