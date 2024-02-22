Thursday, February 22, 2024
Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump among others to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Reliance Greens Zoo

Recently, a plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court seeking its direction to Reliance Green Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) and Radhakrishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) not allow the wedding in the Reliance Greens zoo.

(Images via HT, Variety, NBT)
The grand pre-wedding festivities for Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. The couple is set to get married on July 12 in Mumbai.

Notably, many distinguished guests are anticipated to attend the pre-wedding ceremonies in Jamnagar. According to an EconomicTimes report the list of international guests includes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chairperson Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Moreover, Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch, Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, Hillhouse Capital founder Zhang Lei, BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss, Exor CEO John Elkann, former Cisco chairman John Chambers, Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt, and Ajit Jain, vice chairman of insurance operations, Berkshire Hathaway are also expected to attend the pre-wedding celebrations.

In an Instagram post published in January this year, paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a wildlife-themed pre-wedding invite which features several wild animals including lion and tiger. It also includes a note from Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

“…In 1997. Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, we planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Jaking the spirit of this initiative further, anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals…” the note reads.

Recently, a plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court seeking its direction to Reliance Green Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) and Radhakrishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) not allow the wedding in the Reliance Greens zoo. The petitioner and self-proclaimed animal lover Rahul Narula had argued that the wedding would harm the animals in zoo.

However, the bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Girish Kathpalia refused to entertain the plea since it was based on apprehension. The court stated that a High-Powered Committee (HPC) formed on the directions of the Tripura High Court to investigate complaints regarding animal organisations can be present at the venue to watch over the event and take all steps to “ensure that no inhumane behaviour is caused to the animals”.

Notably, Greens Zoological, Rescue, and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) is a mega zoo being developed on 280 acres by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) near its oil refinery complex in Moti Khavdi village, around 30 kilometres from Jamnagar city in Gujarat.

