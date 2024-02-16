Friday, February 16, 2024
News Reports
On Friday, February 16, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur took to X to slam Akasa Air as she alleged that the airline’s Duty Manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause a huge loss to her. Thakur who represents the Bhopal constituency in Lok Sabha also requested the aviation minister to look into the incident and take necessary action.

Tagging Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Thakur wrote, “When I came to Delhi from Mumbai to Delhi @AkasaAir by flight number QP1120, Duty Manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause huge loss to me. I hope you will definitely take action. Jai Shri Ram”

Responding to her, Akasa Air issued a statement where they regretted the de-boarding experience faced by the BJP MP. The airline apologised for the inconvenience and assured an investigation into the issue.

The statement by Akasa Air read, “We regret the de-boarding experience that Hon’ble Member of Parliament Ms. Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to her. While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services.”

The BJP MP was previously involved in a controversy in 2019 where a video showed the Bhopal MP locked in an argument on seat allotment with passengers onboard a Spicejet flight.

Thakur was asked by the crew on the Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was in a wheelchair but she refused, causing a delay. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.  

