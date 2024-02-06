On 5th February, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishna schooled the national president of the party, Mallikarjun Kharge, on his remarks where the president compared party workers to a dog. In a video message, Acharya Pramod called out Kharge, stating, “A worker is not a dog”. Acharya Pramod is a close aide of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Recently, he has targeted the Congress Party on different matters, including the party’s refusal to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Furthermore, he is also gaining headlines for his recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a video of Kharge that went viral on social media, Congress’s president can be seen delivering a speech during an event. In his speech, he drew a parallel between choosing the right pet animal, like a dog and choosing the right booth-level worker. He suggested that as people choose the pet only after confirming that it will not bite, the booth-level workers should be selected, ensuring they follow the instructions. He said, “Place such a man at the booth who reaches at 7 AM and come out only after signing off from the booth duty.”

Responding to his remarks, Acharya Pramod said, “A worker is not a dog. He is hardworking and courageous. The words may be bitter, but it is the truth.” In his post, Acharya Pramod not only tagged Kharge but also Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Furthermore, he also raised questions about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He said, “There are wise people in Congress party. On the one hand, the Mahabharata of 2024 is unfolding in the country; on the other, the party is engaging in political tourism. We are preparing for the 2029 elections as if we wanted to win 2024; this would not have happened.”

His comments shed light on the internal dynamics of the party and preparations for the upcoming political landscape.

Kharge is not the only one who has stirred controversy recently. Congress party leader and possible face of PM for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi, courted controversy by serving biscuits to a party worker that a dog rejected. The incident was captured on camera and circulated widely on social media. The incident reportedly occurred during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Speaking on the matter on social media, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya wrote, “Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge ji compared the party’s booth agents to dogs and here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit, and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker.” He added, “If a party whose president and crown prince treats its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear.”

Not to forget, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma left the Congress party and joined BJP after a similar incident. Sarma rose to the ranks after joining the BJP and eventually became Chief Minister of the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed how Congress leaders ate biscuits from the same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet

In an interview with The Indian Express in June 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma said he met Rahul Gandhi in the 2016 elections to discuss Assam’s problems.

He narrated, “We were served with tea and biscuits. The dog went up to the table and picked up one biscuit. Rahul looked at me and smiled at me. I was thinking, why is he smiling? I waited for Rahul Gandhi to press the calling bell and ask someone to change the plate.”

“After some time, I saw Congress leaders Joshi and Gogoi all taking the biscuits from the same plate and started eating. I was not a frequent visitor, and then I realised this is normal for everybody, as it happens in every meeting. That day, I decided enough was enough, and I could not stay with that person (Rahul Gandhi),” Sarma concluded.