Rahul Gandhi gives biscuit, rejected by a dog, to party worker, Himanta Biswa Sarma recalls how a similar incident made him leave Congress

"If a party whose president and crown prince treats its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear," Amit Malviya tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi gives biscuit, rejected by a dog, to party worker, Himanta Biswa Sarma recalls how a similar incident made him leave Congress
Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has courted controversy for serving biscuits, rejected by a dog, to a party worker. The disturbing video of the incident, which took place during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Ranchi city of Jharkhand, has gone viral on social media.

While speaking about the matter on Monday (5th February), BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya wrote, “Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge ji compared the party’s booth agents to dogs and here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker.”

“If a party whose president and crown prince treats its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear,” he emphasised.

Another BJP leader Pallavi CT tweeted the same video and said that Rahul Gandhi disrespected incumbent Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by forcing him to eat biscuits from the same plate as his dog.

“How shameless! First, Rahul Gandhi made Himanta Biswa ji eat biscuits from same plate as his pet dog Pidi. Then Congress President Khargeji compares party workers to dogs & now, Shehzada gives a biscuit rejected by a dog to a party worker. This is the respect they have for their party workers, supporters & voters?” she pointed out.

On Monday (5th February), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the tweet of Pallavi CT and informed that he was the only Congress leader who actually refused to eat biscuits from the same plates as Rahul Gandhi’s dog.

“Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress,” he clarified.

In an interview with The Indian Express in June 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that he met Rahul Gandhi in the run-up to the 2016 elections to discuss Assam’s problems.

He narrated “We were served with tea and biscuit, the dog went up to the table and picked up one biscuit from the table. Rahul looked at me and smiled at me. I was thinking why he is smiling, I was waiting for Rahul Gandhi to press the calling bell and ask someone to change the plate.”

“After some time, I saw Congress leaders Joshi, Gogoi all taking the biscuits from the same plate and started eating. I was not a frequent visitor, and then I realised that this is normal for everybody as it happens in every meeting. That day I decided that enough is enough and decided that I cannot stay with that person (Rahul Gandhi),” Sarma concluded.

