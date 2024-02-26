Monday, February 26, 2024
‘Privileges are not above the law’: Delhi customs responds to journalist Yana Mir’s tantrum on bag checking incident at IGI airport

Replying to her post, the Delhi customs informed that she wasn't co-operating, and creating a “fuss” about bag checking. The department also shared video footage to support its claim.

OpIndia Staff
In response to Kashmiri journalist Yana Mir’s outrage about a ‘bag checking’ incident at Delhi’s IGI airport, Delhi customs department responded by saying, “privileges are not above law”. Customs department also stressed that bag scanning of international passengers is done ‘routinely’.  

Notably, earlier in the day on Monday (26th February), Kashmir-based Journalist Yana Mir had shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) alleging mistreatment by the Delhi customs officials when she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. According to her claim, the customs officials asked questions as if they considered her a “brand smuggler”. 

Taking to X, Mir shared a post along with the video of the bag scanning that had gone viral. In the post, she wrote, “How I was welcomed back to India: Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why you have Louis Vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills???? What Londoners think of me: INDIAN MEDIA WARRIOR. What Delhi customs thinks of me: Brand Smuggler.” 

Replying to her post, the Delhi customs informed that she wasn’t co-operating, and creating a “fuss” about bag checking. The department also shared video footage to support its claim.

To her post, the Delhi Customs (Airport and General) replied, “Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other paxs (passengers) put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss Ms Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. Staff remained courteous throughout. Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story.”

In another reply, it added, “Ms Yana Mir didn’t cooperate at all when requested to get her bags scanned. Her luggage was ultimately picked up by airline staff and Customs officer for scanning as seen in the footage.”

Notably, Yana Mir is a Kashmir-based journalist, she had recently made headlines for her remarks, “I am not Malala and I am safe in my country” at the UK’s Parliament building. Incidentally, in her post targeting Delhi’s customs department, she claimed that London residents consider her Indian ‘media warrior’ because of her remarks made at the UK Parliament. 

At the event, she had said, “I am not a Malala Yousafzai. I am not a Malala Yousafzai, because I will never have to run away from my home country. I am free, and I am safe in my country India, in my home in Kashmir, which is part of India.” 

The recent outrage on the baggage checking incident happened on her way back to India when she arrived at Delhi’s IGI airport.  

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

